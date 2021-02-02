Welcome Future. Host our digital occasions from your property go on Zoom!

Dashing Date is really a well-established Canadian rate dating business in its 8th 12 months of company. We concentrate on arranging good quality, expertly curated digital dating experiences for solitary experts who are seriously interested in fulfilling some body.

Our company is currently event that is hiring in Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver and Calgary that are passionate about helping people link and discover love!

IN REGARDS TO YOU

As an on-line occasion host, you facilitate our electronic rate dating occasions with a stronger and presence that is engaging real time video clip. YouвЂ™re confident and comfortable on video clip and may connect to a crowd that is virtual. Your time levels are sky high and you may even bring the party through a display screen!

To express that youвЂ™re вЂtech savvyвЂ™ will be an understatement! You have got experience video-conferencing that is operating such as for example Zoom and certainly will handle the softwareвЂ™s various features with simplicity. While many could get flustered with technology, for you personally it is exciting! You like the thought of making use of technology to together bring people.

You recognize the significance of presenting well and skillfully on real time movie, from individual look to your current set-up. You have got professional illumination gear sufficient for basic level movie appearances ( more about this below), you have got an inviting area with a pleasant backdrop to use from and, needless to say, your laptop computer and web connection are both as quickly as they’ve been dependable.

All Dashing Date hosts are:

Courteous, friendly and warm

Pro, dependable, and punctual

Great at public speaking

Organized and detail-oriented

Relatable and engaging

Fun, energetic, and confident

Imaginative and that can think fast on the legs

Well-dressed and well-presented

Confident in reciting speeches and announcements that are making

Careful about applying all procedures and keeping brand name persistence

Passionate about visitors having an unforgettable, positive rate dating experience

Great at handling unanticipated or situations that are challenging simplicity, beauty and finesse

THE TASK

WeвЂ™re looking an event that is online to facilitate our electronic rate dating activities. This task provides work that is flexible, many web web hosting possibilities on a regular foundation, the capability to make through the convenience of your house together with possiblity to assist individuals find love! You’ll also engage in a supportive group and an increasing business that is canadian.

The events that are digital held on Zoom, an on-line communications platform created for movie conferences. Your task would be to run the big event from beginning to end, in real-time. It starts with some administrative setup and checking visitors to the digital occasion. YouвЂ™ll kick things down a lively and speech that is energetic real time video clip, inviting guests, sharing dating guidelines and describing the way the occasion will unfold.

As soon as your speech is complete, youвЂ™ll manage the big event utilizing ZoomвЂ™s вЂњBreakout spacesвЂќ feature and assist visitors with any technical problems they come across throughout the occasion. After the occasion is complete, a summary message is necessary thanking the visitors for going to and outlining the next steps. Complete training is provided.

For every single occasion you will be assigned to host, you shall.

Review the function theme and any unique requirements arrive dressed when it comes to theme (often we do Pajama Parties or Beach themed events) test thoroughly your digital digital digital camera and sound ahead of time Host through the space/area which has been pre-approved by Dashing Date Management Perform your speeches with amazing energy Manage the timing and overall movement of this occasion offer regular, timely updates to Dashing Date administration near the function https://datingrating.net/caribbeancupid-review and completes fundamental post-event administrative tasks

Essential: Hardware and Set-up Requirements

So that you can qualify as a possible prospect, you’ll want a suitable space/area as you are able to constantly host from thatвЂ™s been pre-approved by Dashing Date Management. You are able to utilize digital backgrounds on Zoom every once in awhile but a space that is suitable nevertheless required once we may alter platforms whenever you want.

Check out examples:

All hosts must have a trusted laptop computer with digital digital camera and a top rate stable connection that is internet.

Excellent lighting is essential, and therefore lighting gear suitable for video clip is needed to be considered.

If you would not have appropriate illumination: we can show you to selecting dependable and affordable gear on Amazon as soon as youвЂ™ve been employed. This gear will likely be your very own home and also you can get to get anywhere from $80 to $200, that you will likely make straight right right back inside your first 2 to 4 occasions.

WeвЂ™ve put together a concept List on Amazon with a few various illumination choices. If employed, we of professionals will allow you to find the most readily useful alternatives for you, based on your budget and space.

Application procedure

Prepared to roll?! Here you will find the application actions:

Step one: fill in the application that is online below step two: If chosen for a job interview, youвЂ™ll first have actually your web hosting set-up authorized step three: an official meeting will need destination online

Once you know you might be the most effective individual for the work you donвЂ™t have your set-up 100% complete, you are able to nevertheless use, so long as you will work in your setup and able to spend money on appropriate illumination equipment, as outlined above.

Compensation & Event Schedule

Payment is $50 flat, per occasion. You certainly will invoice us by the end of every month.

Occasions happen on weekday nights and SaturdayвЂ™s each day. You are able to host multiple activities back-to-back and many occasions each week. Each occasion is approximately 2 hours very long and you’re needed to join and ready your put up at the very least 30 minutes prior to the big event begin time.

HOW EXACTLY TO APPLY

Please complete the application type form below. It is important to upload at the least 2 photos that are recent so ask them to ready!

You can easily speed up the application form process and one-up your competition by finishing the applying form AND giving us a movie SHOWING us why you will be a fantastic electronic occasion host! You should use WeTransfer and deliver it.

Candidates whom distribute a video clip will leap into the front side associated with the line.

About Dashing Date

Dashing Hyper Hyper Links

About Us

FAQ

Screening

Testimonials

We We Blog

Venues

Jobs

Call Us

BE DASHING!

Dashing Date Events Inc. вЂў Canada’s acclaimed speed service that is dating