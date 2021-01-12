we have been trained to take into account figures right unless these are generally clearly stated become otherwise.

Today is Bisexual Visibility Day, this means we reach celebrate among the best bisexual fictional figures of them all: The 100вЂs Clarke Griffin. Clarke Griffin, just how do I love thee? I want to count the methods. (Cue obnoxious вЂњ11 times Clarke had been THE GREATESTвЂќ post, amIrite?) The 100 does not get back because of its 3rd period until the following year, which can be simply crazy, like crazy because itвЂ™s the best show on TV, and I miss it. Fortunately, today is Bisexual Visibility Day, gives me personally the opportunity that is perfect wax lyrical concerning the show once more! No, really, IвЂ™m obsessed.

Because one of numerous various ways in that the 100 is efficiently (yup, effectively. Just ask the article writers. Simply no effort whatsoever. The terms simply flow as promised, no all nighters needed) pressing the boundaries of little display storytelling is through casually launching a love that is female for the lead character, making Clarke https://myfreecams.onl/male Griffin not just bisexual, but appearing that her sex makes simply no difference to her character.

To your most useful of our knowledge. Let me commemorate Clarke Griffin today, even though The 100 will not clearly label her nor should it. She nevertheless functions as a great part model and exemplory case of bi exposure on television. a recap that is small In period 1, Clarke discovered by by herself in a embarrassing semi love triangle with Finn and Raven, that has been finally solved in period 2 whenever Finn went crazy and slaughtered a number of Grounders (that we nevertheless state is very normal behavior, that being said), and Clarke had been obligated to destroy him, sparing him through the discomfort he will have endured in the GroundersвЂ™ hands.

(This, by the way, ended up being one of the better episodes of tv ever, but IвЂ™ll sing a ballad that is heartbroken the tragedy of Finn Collins several other time.) Meanwhile, Clarke had developed a rigorous and relationship that is complicated Lexa, the Commander associated with the Grounders and, incidentally, the one who condemned Finn to death.

Lexa is a great character in her very own right, obviously trying to suppress her compassion at every change, and making difficult alternatives to be able to hold on the alliance she’s got somehow been able to form with all the other Grounder tribes. With no more apparent was LexaвЂ™s battle compared to the growing season 2 finale, where she betrayed Clarke along with her individuals to conserve her very own. But weвЂ™re getting ahead of ourselves.

Lexa, obviously, ended up being exactly about Clarke. She unveiled halfway through the summer season she was mineвЂќ), and proceeded to make heart eyes at her new best friend but why should we assume that Clarke would return her feelings that sheвЂ™d had a female lover (вЂњHer name was Costia, and? In the end, tv has usually been a heteronormative medium. We’re trained to consider figures right unless these are typically clearly stated become otherwise. Plus itвЂ™s therefore, very easy for television shows wanting to be much more comprehensive, without using any dangers which could influence their ranks, to cease during the implication of queerness. It is risk-free for figures to throw loving discusses each other or even make вЂњgay jokes,вЂќ so long as they donвЂ™t continue.

For sites (whom, important thing, primarily worry about advertisers), it is the perfect center ground: slash shippers get material with their fanvids and continue steadily to promote the show on social networking (shippers are often probably the most active online, most likely), while the increasingly extinct вЂњgeneral audienceвЂќ can rest easy comprehending that the heteronormative, nohomo media model remains doing work for them. ItвЂ™s a thoroughly tested formula.

Not The 100, because its article article writers DGAF concerning the mediaвЂ™s strange concern about alienating the CIS white guy market. Either Jason Rothenberg is pulling a Bellamy and doing long lasting hell he desires, or it is actually so easy for a conventional community show to introduce an aspect that is new of founded characterвЂ™s sex (in which particular case: challenge extended, Supernatural).

Enter Clarke Griffin: The 100вЂs primary character, a perfectly problematic, strong, type, ruthless, psychological and compassionate frontrunner. Considered right just by heteronormative presumption. She falls for Finn, Finn works out to own a girlfriend that is awesome, Finn dies. She grows nearer to Lexa, Lexa kisses her, and Clarke kisses her back. So when Clarke tells Lexa she actually is not prepared for the relationship, as soon as is laden up with countless things: Our people are type of at war, that ought to actually place a damper on any budding romance. You forced me personally to destroy my boyfriend, additionally type of a sticking point. Therefore the big one: we donвЂ™t understand if I’m able to trust you.

The thing which was no problem? The fact that theyвЂ™re both ladies.

ItвЂ™s perhaps maybe maybe not revolutionary for Clarke become bisexual (for it not to be a big deal although it is refreshing, as television has traditionally drawn a line between gay and straight, ignoring all other possibilities in fear of confusing the audience), but itвЂ™s revolutionary. In a news landscape for which you have actually the not so long ago creators declaring that theyвЂ™re contemplating presenting A lgbtq+ relationship in the 5th period of these show, plus the Marvel president telling us you may anticipate a non right character when you look at the MCU over the following decade, it is refreshing for a show such as the 100 to simply flat down introduce bisexuality as an ordinary, non noteworthy thing, then continue with the story theyвЂ™re wanting to inform.

exactly exactly What The 100 knows much better than virtually all other programs on television is that sexuality should not be your defining characteristic today. It, it shouldnвЂ™t even be one of your defining characteristics unless you yourself draw attention to. Clarke Griffin is just a great character. Her sex has nothing at all to do with that. The main reason we applaud The 100 is not without fanfare because theyвЂњmade Clarke bi,вЂќ but because they allowed her to follow her heart, wherever it took her. Literally every single other manager and/or showrunner, take notice please. This will be exactly how itвЂ™s done.