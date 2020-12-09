Verification with WorldRemit. How does WorldRemit want to confirm me personally?

As a economically regulated business, WorldRemit is necessary for legal reasons to validate its clients. To learn more about our verification procedures and policies, go through the links below.

The sort of verification we are going to require is various with respect to the quantity you are sending from that you are sending, and which country. The reason being each nation you’ll send from may have various guidelines that WorldRemit have to comply with.

Often, we shall simply be necessary to check always your title, date and address of delivery. Nonetheless, in certain circumstances, we might additionally require more information in purchase to conform to our regulatory responsibilities. This will probably range from the reason for your source or transfer of funds for instance.

We’re going to contact you whenever we need such a thing away from you, therefore please make sure you check always your e-mails frequently once youвЂ™ve created your transfer.

What exactly is identity verification?

Exactly exactly just What ID is necessary for the national country IвЂ™m registered in?

The kind of verification we shall require could be different according to the quantity you are sending from that you are sending, and which country. The reason being each nation you’ll send from may have various laws that WorldRemit have to adhere to.

Please click on a web link below for information on the verification process when it comes to area you may be delivering from:

Will there be any such thing i have to understand before We upload my ID?

Whenever publishing your ID, please make certain that it really is a a photo that is high-quality scan of a valid government released ID showing:

Document quantity

Your picture

Your name

Your date of delivery

Your signature

An date that is expiry

The spot of problem (if any)

The machine that is full area (the 2 lines of letters and figures in the bottom associated with the document) if present

The name that is full date of delivery must match the main points in your WorldRemit account.

If any details don’t match, please contact the WorldRemit customer support group to possess your details amended. To learn more about this start to see the “My Account” page

What kinds of ID are you able to accept?

*Must match the important points in your WorldRemit account

What exactly is Address verification?

Whenever publishing your proof target, please make sure it really is a a photo that is high-quality scan of a legitimate document showing:

Your complete name This must match just exactly exactly what seems in your WorldRemit account

Your complete house target This is not a PO target This may not be a working office/workplace target This must match just exactly what seems in your WorldRemit account

The date of problem This will maybe maybe maybe maybe not be much more than 3 months old

A logo design or name that is clear of transmitter This will show up on all bills that are official statements as a letterhead



The title and address regarding the document must match the important points on the WorldRemit account.

The WorldRemit Customer Service team to have your details amended if any details do not match, please contact. To learn more about this start to see the My Account element of the WorldRemit FAQs.

What forms of document is it possible to accept for target verification?

ID papers we are able to frequently accept include:

Domestic Bill This could be a fuel, electricity, water or insurance bills. We canвЂ™t accept cell phone bills This needs to be no over the age of three months

Driving Licence This must show your target This must certanly be in date вЂ“ we can’t accept expired documents

Bank / charge card statement This needs to be no avove the age of a few months



Should your document just isn’t accepted, it can be for a true amount of reasons. Reasons papers can’t be accepted range from:

The date In the event that document is over the age of a few months we can not accept

The main points in your document The main points (including title and target) in the document offered must match your WorldRemit account The information needs to be for your house residence, maybe perhaps maybe not just a PO Box or workplace

The document kind The kind of document is almost certainly not one we could accept (for instance a phone bill that is mobile



What goes on to my information that is personal after we upload it?

As a company that is financially regulated are expected for legal reasons to validate each of our clients. Your data and/or papers are saved on our secured servers. We just utilize these whenever we are completing our understand Your client (KYC) checks.

How can I upload my address and ID papers?

Whenever we have actually required papers away from you, we shall have sent a hyperlink for you in a choice of a message . Clicking that website website website link shall enable you to upload pictures of the papers directly to your bank account.

You could upload the papers at any right time utilising the links below:

Photo ID

Selfie

Evidence of Address – As directed by customer care

Bank Statement – As directed by support

Alternatively, it is possible to email these straight to us the WorldRemit customer support team. For safety reasons, please guarantee that you e mail us through the email registered for your requirements.