This provider just isn’t yet accredited. See reviews below for more information or submit yours review.

Advance America is that loan business that provides loans that are payday installment loans, title loans and credit lines. Advance America has on the internet and services that are in-store 27 states and provides the funds you be eligible for in only twenty four hours.

Many thanks, you have got effectively subscribed to the publication! Enjoy reading our recommendations and tips.

Advance America Advance Loan Reviews

A web link has directed one to this review. Its location with this web page may alter time that is next see.

2,544,968 reviews on are confirmed.

We need email address to make sure our reviewers are genuine.

We utilize smart pc software that helps us retain the integrity of reviews.

Our moderators read all reviews to validate helpfulness and quality.

To learn more about reviews on please go to our FAQ.

I happened to be looking for a loan that is personal done an application online. I’d many telephone calls. I happened to be recently scammed by somebody related to a job. Consequently we tried to be much more careful. We received a call from AACA and then he stated their title ended up being Andy **, this is the device quantity that turned up 845-445-4952. He offered a loan that is personal. I inquired for documents. He delivered me personally the mortgage contract. We questioned the cable cost. An explanation was given by him. Important thing, we finished up getting an eco-friendly Dot Pak card and stealing my $194.00. I do not understand exactly how he’d my Bank’s title appear on my caller ID and had somebody imagine these people were through the bank and state that some body had been wanting to wire cash to my account but they had to use a different routing number since they were out of New York. Andy had been called as well as he said which he could maybe not alter some of my information. He stated i might get $100 in 1 month into the mail. He would keep carefully the remainder for processing charges. Of course once I attempted calling right back the answering solution ended up being on saying they truly are assisting other customers.

I do want to to begin with give thanks every person which have published on here about these people and sorry in the event that you got scammed. I became looking for some money and required assistance. And so I sent applications for a loan online and this provider called me personally saying “we see you requested a loan, we could assist, we are able to allow you to get 10,000 buck put in your bank account in 30 mins.” Then with your bank card, you have to go to a walmart and get a green dot card or any 7 11 store as we are getting into loan this Brian guy tell me I will need to pay 575 first before they send the money and you can’t pay it. From them so I answer the phone because I really need money but I told them send the money first and then I will pay what I’m supposed to and he said “we can’t do that you have to pay your state taxes first,” and he said “to insure you I will send a copy of your loan papers” and I said “ok but I want to look up reviews on y’all first and I will call you back” and I just so happen to see everything this loan company told me so I hang up and over three day period kept on getting call. Everyone stated it on right here – the thing that is same they have been a scam and tend to be harming people and I also wish somebody prevents them. Thanks for reading and hope people read this so they really aren’t getting scammed.

I will be in a situation payday loans in Wyoming direct lenders that is desperate to give you for a family group of five with a husband fighting ss to obtain impairment and all sorts of of an abrupt after struggling merely to get a pay day loan We get a call saying I will be authorized for a $5000.00 loan at 10% interest for three years. I’m in paradise but i must pay money for the cable transfer of $175.00. I’m sure I ended up being some of those individuals who utilized to state that which was she thinking however you do not know exactly how hopeless i will be. Therefore no cash comes after which we find a mistyped routing number while the loan workplace declined to improve it and wire the cash precisely. He stated if we spend another $193.00 to possess it wire transported through Western Union i will nevertheless have the mortgage.

We nearly achieved it. I will be therefore hopeless. But to tell the truth my loved ones will be best off with my entire life ins. I live to get to work so my job will be next so I will be evicted and lose my car, the only one in my family, and there is no bus where. These loan documents look like these are generally through the genuine Advance America nevertheless they just loan as much as $500.00, no actual significantly more than that. The mortgage individual was Brian ** and then he had some body call and imagine become from my bank (we examined) no dept that is such. or individual. I attempted to make the journey to the base of it nevertheless the base is they’ve been a scam artist since the so named woman that called from my bank gave me lots to phone saying the IRS is maintaining my loan while the cash during my account it is from employment, not a loan, except the phone number she gave me to call the IRS was the same number to the loan company because they think. Must have heard her voice when she was caught by me for the reason that lie.

Then whenever I called Brian straight back he had been simply an ** and blamed me for the loan documents getting the wrong routing quantity. But he appeared to forget me personally calling the lender later on that and verifying the number with Suntrust evening. I will be requesting my cash back but you they ripped down my heart and screwed with my job and took cash I would personally used to consume and spend genuine bills with love lights.