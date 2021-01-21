The Heated Hose & Hookup to your Camper. Phone me personally a skeptic, but I probably will unhook if it ever gets that cold!

From the suggestion of a close buddy, we bought a 25 ft. Freeze Ban heated hose from Camping World. Additionally they are available 12 ft. and 50 ft. lengths, but weвЂ™ve found that 25 ft. is great generally in most instances. CAMCO, the producer, states so it shall force away freezing down seriously to 20 degrees below zero.

This hose plugs right into a 120 volt socket. It comes down with a male/female hose adapter in order to connect the finish with all the electric cable and thermostat either to your hydrant, or even to the camper. On our web web web site, we connect that final end to your hydrant and plug it to the siteвЂ™s near-by electric package. The hoseвЂ™s thermostat must certanly be subjected to air that is outside purchase to make in the heating element as required (whenever heat gets down to around 37 levels).

The hose runs up into a compartment containing the rigвЂ™s fresh water connector at the camper.

The compartment is heated therefore, as you can plainly see into the image, we link water filter and a stress regulator/gauge on that end too.

One evening, a few years ago, the heat ended up being predicted to have on to ab muscles low teenagers, or digits that are possibly single. To be in the side that is safe we hung an antique drop light (work light), with a 60 watt incandescent light light light bulb, when you look at the water compartment of our RV. This provides a small warmth that is extra the filter and fixtures. We had been careful to position it where in fact the hot light bulb had beennвЂ™t pressing the hose or some of the fixtures.

Wrapping It Up

First, a little bit of a disclaimer: What IвЂ™m explaining the following is based entirely on our experience and exactly just what spent some time working for all of us for the very last 36 months. Take note, but, that weвЂ™re maybe maybe perhaps not coping with actually cold that is extreme. Our techniques may possibly not be perfect for your position. If youвЂ™re facing freezing temperatures, be sure to use your judgment that is own about from park water as well as other types of protecting your water system. Talk with the park, in accordance with other individuals who invest winter time in where you are to see just what is employed by them.

The hydrant вЂ“ I discover the standard foam pipeline insulation very easy to manage and install, plus it generally seems to work nicely.

Other techniques IвЂ™ve seen getting used:

Electrical temperature tape (with and without insulating on the heat tape) вЂ“ this is why great deal of feeling if it gets actually cool

Fiberglass pipe insulation (need to be careful to tape or cover it therefore the fiberglass does get wet and nвЂ™t freeze)

Bubble place (actually?)

Wrapping with a blanket or towel (ideally covered by having a trash bag or other synthetic therefore the fabric does get wet and nвЂ™t freeze)

The hose вЂ“ i’m pretty confident with the hot hose, but other Rvers protect their water hoses in numerous methods:

Standard (unheated) hose covered with pipe insulation

Wrapping the hose with electric temperature tape (with and without further insulation)

Unhook, drain, and keep outside, and even bring the drained hose inside

An email of great interest вЂ“ we happened to see that the Freeze Ban hose appears the same as TASTEPure heated hoses available on Amazon as well as other places. Perhaps the explanations for the item features are exactly the same. Interested, I contacted CAMCO and they said they truly are identical. It seems that Freeze Ban may be the true title assigned into the hoses stocked and offered by Camping World. Type of like a вЂњhouse brand name.вЂќ If the hoses that are same managed by other vendors, they truly are called TASTEPure. exact Same CAMCO hoses, various names. Get figure!

You will find, needless to say, other labels of hot hoses. IвЂ™ve included links to a few them on Amazon if youвЂ™re interested, check out sizes, prices, and reviews so you can. When you do choose to purchase one via certainly one of our links, you wonвЂ™t spend any longer, but weвЂ™ll make a tiny payment.

WeвЂ™d love to listen to the way you have actually protected your RV water from freezing. just What techniques have worked for your needs вЂ¦ or haven’t? We RVers learn great deal from one another, and weвЂ™d welcome your input. You simply may help conserve certainly one of us from an emergency!

