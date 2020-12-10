The Cast of Moesha: Where Will They Be Now?

ItвЂ™s been two decades since young black colored girls associated with the вЂ™90s had been introduced to Moesha Mitchell and her Southern Los Angeles team: Kim, Niecy and Hakeem. Since the showвЂ™s first in January 1996, most of the actors have actually stayed out from the spotlight. But a number of them have actually offered us a peek to their life on truth tv. Take a good look at exactly what the cast is as much as the past two decades.

Brandy Norwood, Then

вЂњMo to your, E towards the.вЂќ Moesha Mitchell ended up being a good, separate teenager, growing up along with her buddies in Southern Central l . a . within the вЂ™90s. She rolled with Kim, Niecy and Hakeem to Crenshaw senior high school until her daddy forced her to visit school that is private a rendezvous together with her then-boyfriend, Q. She had been a nosy, stubborn know-it-all often times, but she has also been unlike many young black colored girls during the time: prepared to simply just take regarding the globe one minute at any given time.

Brandy Norwood, Now

Brandy Norwood was super busy within the last 2 full decades. She established the Slayana World Tour in 2016, visiting Europe during June and July. She circulated the solitary вЂњBegginвЂ™ and PleadinвЂ™вЂќ early this present year. Brandy circulated her studio that is last album 2012, called Two Eleven (which can be her birthday celebration, Feb. 11). In terms of acting, she co-starred regarding the Game for three periods, and she starred in Zoe Ever After on BET this current year. Needless to say, she also had her start Broadway, as Roxie Hart in Chicago, in 2015.

Countess Vaughn, Now

Countess Vaughn circulated a music video clip for вЂњ Do you really Love Him? вЂќ in August. She starred in TV OneвЂ™s Hollywood Divas in 2014. She was of her success , Vaughn also said sheвЂ™d never rekindle their relationship although she recently took to Instagram to tell Brandy how proud.

Shar Jackson, Then

Niecy Jackson had been MoeshaвЂ™s other friend that is close later on became her roomie in university. The crew constantly made enjoyable of Niecy because she had a family that is big usually needed to look after her siblings.

Shar Jackson, Now

Within the last few 2 decades, Shar Jackson has starred in one-off episodes of a few television shows, including everyone Hates Chris additionally the Bernie Mac Show. But her many unforgettable functions in the last few years had been as by herself, on VH1вЂ™s Celebrity Fit Club as well as on TV OneвЂ™s Hollywood Divas.

Yvette Wilson

Andell Wilkerson ended up being the master of the Den, the crewвЂ™s hangout spot that is local. She not merely offered a house overseas but in addition offered the teenagers advice that is good. Yvette Wilson died in 2012 after problems from cervical cancer tumors. She had been 48.

Fredro Starr, Then

If that old saying is trueвЂ”that good girls like bad guys вЂ” then Quinton вЂњQвЂќ Brooks ended up being obviously an ideal match for Moesha. He hailed from ny, along with his demeanor that is hard intrigued to no end. That is, until Frank had the final term.

Fredro Starr, Now

Fredro StarrвЂ™s many role that is memorable Moesha is probable their part as Bird on HBOвЂ™s The Wire. He could be set to surface in a movies that are few 12 monthsвЂ” Here Comes the sun’s rays and Equal StandardвЂ” based on IMDb . In 2015 his rap group, Onyx, circulated its album that is latest, Against All Authorities.

Ray J, Then

вЂњ Wait a moment , ainвЂ™t that BrandyвЂ™s sibling?вЂќ ThatвЂ™s what people may have expected by themselves once the character Dorian Long first showed up from the show as Mo and MylesвЂ™ вЂњcousin.вЂќ He had been a little mischievous and had been a foil that is definite Mo and Myles, who have been generally speaking good children. As ended up being revealed later on, вЂњD-MoneyвЂќ was really the Mitchell kidsвЂ™ half-brother.

Ray J, Now

So, after Moesha, Ray J recorded a hit that is few, starred in an intercourse tape, co-starred on a reality-television show and perhaps dated Whitney Houston. Lately he married Princess adore, whom stars other him on VH1вЂ™s enjoy & rap: Hollywood.

William Allen Younger, Then

Frank Mitchell had been MoeshaвЂ™s strict and dad that is overbearing. He was a car or truck salesman by day and had been all up in MoeshaвЂ™s company by night. He was reluctant to let her dateвЂ”and definitely didnвЂ™t want her dating someone rough around the sides like Quinton.

William Allen Younger, Now

William Allen younger presently stars as Dr. Rollie Guthrie in the medical drama Code Black. He and Brandy recently worked together in the Game, with Young portraying Col. Westbrook, the celebrity soccer playerвЂ™s dad.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Then

Dee Mitchell ended up being MoeshaвЂ™s stepmother and also the vice principal at Crenshaw twelfth grade. While she and Moesha butted minds through the very first period of this show, they sooner or later mended their relationship and Moesha surely could confide inside her, particularly when MoeshaвЂ™s dad had been too overbearing.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Now

Sheryl Lee Ralph possesses recurring part on television LandвЂ™s Instant mother as Maggie Turner, the lead characterвЂ™s mother. In 2013 she additionally had a recurring part on ShowtimeвЂ™s Ray Donovan. She has also been honored because of the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award as of this yearвЂ™s awards gala.

Marcus Paulk, Then

Myles Mitchell was MoвЂ™s little cousin. She usually picked he pestered her and her friends with relentless practical jokes on him for being short and having big ears, and. As Myles got older, however, he had been subjected to medications and had been kidnapped just like the show ended up being canceled.

Marcus Paulk, Now

Marcus Paulk has been around a little bit of difficulty with all the legislation in modern times. In 2015 he pleaded responsible to a misdemeanor DUI after an altercation at a brilliant Bowl celebration. In 2013 he had been faced with domestic violence against their gf . Of late he showed up on an episode of Black-ish. He’s presently filming The Infamous, in accordance with IMDb .

Lamont Bentley

Hakeem Campbell lived door that is next the Mitchells and ended up being constantly on time for morning meal each and every morning. Although Kim had a soft spot for him, Hakeem later dated Moesha while she was at university. After Moesha, Lamont Bentley starred in a few episodes regarding the Parkers and final showed up on-screen in a time when you look at the life last year. Bentley passed away in motor vehicle accident in 2005. He had been 31.

Countess Vaughn, Then

Kim Parker, MoeshaвЂ™s closest friend, had been convinced that 1 day Hakeem would definitely fall mind over heels in deep love with her. She had been a lot dim-witted, but she had been always straight straight straight down for a few shenanigans aided by the crew. This is certainly, until Brandy Norwood and Countess Vaughn had a falling away in real world and she exited the show to star into the Parkers.