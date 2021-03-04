SSI & personal credit card debt. I experienced simply read previous today that when a member of the family will pay your personal credit card debt than that really matters as an earnings for you and might be deducted from your own SSI

We presently get SSI (i am a grown-up and I also are now living in VA) and have always been having issues making my bank card payment each now because of the interest month. I’ve seen on other web web web sites it’s ok if a household people takes care of the card for you personally should they straight spend the lender and never provide the cash for you, it will maybe not affect your SSI. Had been wondering if there clearly was any truth for this? I might rather maybe maybe not register bankruptcy and spoil my credit. Many Many Many Thanks!

Hi here, i’m very sorry to listen to that! Some forms of help that exist from household members count as “in-kind help and maintenance”(ISM). I am maybe maybe not completely certain that a member of family spending a credit automobile bill matters as ISM, you might speak to your SSA that is local office this, they may be able better simplify if this kind of help could be considered ISM.

Hi Veronica, that could be the truth, it might be an idea that is good contact the SSA regarding this if this is one thing both you and a member of family are organizing.

My adult daughter receives SSI for her impairment. I will be her Payee. She received a vintage relationship from her grandmother for more than 12, 000. I will be told that she must down spend that money to maintain her eligibility.

She’s got a couple of old medical bills she can buy household furnishings, appliances, clothing, etc that she can pay, and my booklet says.

Can she reimburse me personally for travel cost of transporting her to her health practitioners ( these are generally 140 kilometers circular journey and she’s serious epilepsy and cannot drive herself). ?

Can she reimburse me personally of other costs like investing in her dogs leg surgery final thirty days? Or using her to Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic three years ago?

Is there limits on what much she can devote to clothes, furniture, etc.?

Hi Jill, Payee reimbursements are a cost, nonetheless they are limited to things that are specific certain kinds of payees. You might would you like to contact the SSA regarding this.

I am disabled by both Federal and State and receiving SSI, food stamps, medicaid medical health insurance. We have 3 outstanding cc balances of about 3k each. I simply havent been spending because We couldnt any more. cc business is using me personally to court, how to proceed? No asssets are had by me or resources.

Hi Gigi, i am nearly yes, as creditor rules vary by state and would influence your instance.

I have met with an advocate lawyer (no cost if you ask me) to greatly help me with my credit debt. I was told by the attorney that I do not have any such thing to be worried about because i am judgment proof. SSI https://installmentcashloans.net/payday-loans-ut/ can’t be garnished, along with having said that, creditors will never be able to obtain any court in the us to garnish your SSI. The credit card issuers may you will need to sue you, however they defintely won’t be in a position to touch your SSI. The lawyer informed me that i ought to wait for creditors to sue me personally then seek bankruptcy relief. Find your state that is nearest appropriate help advocate!

We reside in brand New Hampshire if it helps you to offer response to my past concern?

Hi Gigi, we are perhaps perhaps not specialists in creditor legislation, and so I’m unsure the advice you could be given by me in this situation will be specially of good use.

We have a concern can my buddy spend their credit debt because of the pay off money on their direct express card?

He might have the ability to, but be sure he checks in because of the SSA first.

Have always been we permitted to make personal credit card debt re re payments with SSI? i will be contemplating finding a GAP card to get clothes (we cannot otherwise manage garments), I quickly would have to pay the bill off month-to-month. I wish to understand if i need to utilize my SSI strictly for rental, resources, and food, or if i am legally permitted to make use of a percentage from it in order to make minimal monthly obligations on credit debt. Many thanks. We are now living in Georgia, if that information is required.

You need to use it for clothes. Nevertheless, as you’re getting a shop charge card, i might suggest checking in utilizing the SSA before doing that. Better safe than sorry.

We have a few bank cards, and We spend my credit card debt with my SSI. I’ve never ever gotten into any trouble for that. However, used to do ask Social protection about making use of charge cards, together with security that is social explained it’s okay to possess and employ charge cards provided that the bank cards create financial obligation that you must and want to pay off, and it’s really definitely okay to produce month-to-month charge card re payments with SSI. You can also get that loan, a pay day loan, as well as an advance loan being on SSI; once again, it offers to generate a financial obligation you need to and want to pay off to the creditor(s). Consequently, you can easily go on and spend your credit card debt together with your SSI with no be worried about it inside your SSI. You should be careful to not wind up deep in credit debt for which you find yourself maybe maybe not having sufficient $ to really make the payments that are minimum.