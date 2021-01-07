So What Does & Suggest?

Lionheart

So what does & suggest by opportunity? I am aware that & means ‘and’, but amp has wondering.

Where 3 5 & provides 1

The bits in each place in the 1st number (chr) must match bits in each position within the 2nd quantity. Right right right Here just the people in red.

One other place either have 0 and 0 equals 0 or 1 and 0 equals 0. But the final position has 1 and 1 equals 1.

Lionheart

Do you want more explanation – or could you simply instead skip it.

Do you run into this in just one of ACES guages and desired to know how it worked?

Think about it you need to have counted in binary as a young child

Zero one ten eleven a hundred a hundred and something one hundred and ten one hundred and eleven.

I’d like to explain or even to you.

FelixFFDS

Ron – i might have known exactly what the AND operator suggested – a number of years ago – in university.

So making use of your instance, 3,5 OR gives me personally “6”?

N4gix

Hey dudes, What does & suggest by possibility? I am aware that & means ‘and’, but amp has wondering. Many thanks,

While Ron is “technically proper, ” i am let’s assume that you merely wished to understand the following:

& is simply the way that is”full of composing the “&” expression.

. Just like >: could be the “full means” of composing “”.

(Hint: the symbol is named an “ampersand” or “amp” for short! )

In FS XML syntax, it’s utilized similar to this:

&& is similar as && is equivalent to and

I recently explained this in another post about a week ago.

You did XOR – exclusive OR

You compare the bits vertically – within my examples

You receive the picture.

A 1 OR 0 is 1 A 0 OR 1 is 1 A 1 OR 1 is 1 A 0 OR 0 is 0

A 1 OR 0 is 1 A 0 OR 1 is 1 A 1 OR 1 is 0

N4gix

+ (binary operator): adds the very last two stack entries – (binary operator): subtracts the final two stack entries * (binary operator): multiplies the very last two stack entries / (binary operator): divides the past two stack entries percent (binary operator): remainder divides the very last two stack entries /-/ (unary operator): reverses indication of final stack entry — (unary operator): decrements last stack entry ++ (unary operator): increments final stack entry

(binary operator): ”” provides 1 if final stack entry is higher than forelast stack entry (binary operator): ” >=; (binary operator): ”=” provides 1 if final stack entry is higher than or add up to forelast stack entry <=; (binary operator): ” == (binary operator): provides 1 if both final final stack entries are equal && (binary operator): ”&&” rational AND, if both final stack entries are 1 offers 1 otherwise 0 || (binary operator): logical OR, if an individual associated with final stack entries is 1 result is 1 otherwise 0! (unary operator): rational never, toggles last stack entry from 1 to 0 or 0 to at least one? (ternary operator): ”short if-statement”, in the event that last entry is 1, the forelast entry can be used, else the fore-forelast ( or one other way round. Check it out, notice it)

& (binary operator): ”&” bitwise AND | (binary operator): bitwise OR

(unary operator): bitwise NOT, toggles all bits (binary operator): ” (binary operator): ”” change bits of forelast stack entry by final stack actions towards the right

D: duplicates stack that is last r: swaps last two stack entries s0, s1, s2.: shops stack that is last in storage for later use sp0, sp1, sp2.: (presumably) equivalent as above l0, l1, l2.: lots value from storage space and places along with stack

(unary operator): provides next smallest integer dnor (unary operator): normalizes degrees (all values are ”wrapped across the group” to 0°-360°) rnor (unary operator): normalizes radians (all values are ”wrapped around the group” to 0-2p) (NOTE: does not work too dependable) dgrd (unary operator): converts degrees to radians (also rddg available? ) pi: places p at the top of stack atg2 (binary operator): gives atan2 in radians (other trigonometric functions? Sin, cos, tg? Other functions? Sqrt, ln? ) maximum (binary operator): provides the greater of final two stack entries min (binary operator): provides the smaller of final two stack entries

Other people: if if final stack entry is 1, the rule in the brackets is executed (remember that there is absolutely no AREA between ”if” and ”<” but one after it and at least one SPACE before ”>”) if < . >els if final stack entry is 1, the rule within the brackets is performed, else the rule into the second pair of brackets ( simply take also care to where SPACEs are permitted and where maybe perhaps maybe not) stop departs the execution straight away, final stack entry can be used for further purposes instance difficult to explain, consequently an illustration:

30 25 20 10 5 1 0 7 (A: Flaps handle index, quantity) situation

The figures 30 25 20 10 5 1 0 are pressed down the stack, 7 claims exactly exactly how much entries, on the basis of the consequence of (A: Flaps handle index, quantity) ”case” extracts one of many seven numbers. If (A: Flaps handle index, quantity) is 0 – 0, 1-1, 2-5. 6-30.