Smart AdServer signs a contract that is pan-european MEETIC

the best European site that is dating selected Smart AdServer to handle every one of its web marketing promotions in France and European countries

Paris, вЂ“ Smart AdServer, a player that is leading European countries in adserving and electronic marketing, announces that MEETIC, the key European dating agency, has opted for its marketing way to deliver every one of its display promotions in European countries and optimise its campaign to recruit brand new people.

Launched in 2002 by the French born Marc Simoncini, MEETIC could be the leading European agency that is dating. Providing two services that are different dating and matchmaking with Meetic and Meetic Affinity mainly вЂ“ in 16 europe (France, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Austria, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, the https://datingrating.net/brazilcupid-review uk, Germany, Portugal, Poland, Norway plus the Netherlands) and Latin America, MEETIC will come in 13 languages. With 945,000 customers, and after the buyout associated with European tasks of the competitor Match.com (the usa team IAC and international leader) final February, MEETIC is the benchmark for internet dating in European countries. It really is in specific because of a powerful online recruitment policy that MEETIC happens to be in a position to be market frontrunner, across European countries. In the power of the outcomes, MEETIC chose to carry on its expansion in European countries.

Being mindful of this, MEETIC had been searching for a well balanced, scalable and innovative solution that is technological handled by a group of specialists, that makes it feasible, from the one hand, to control and harmonise most of its promotions to win new business and improve client loyalty in European countries, and on one other to analyse performance and quickly determine any profits on return. After examining all leading technologies in the advertising host market, MEETIC find the Smart AdServer advertiser solution, in specific for the advanced features and genuine ease of use. Additionally, MEETICвЂ™s specific major acquisition issues needed a personalised reaction. Smart AdServers capacity to develop customised functions with very high added value services of focusing on, reporting and monitoring had been consequently a determinant criterion for MEETIC.

Now MEETIC that is boasting among new clients, Smart AdServer has strengthened its place as a standard player within the French and European areas. вЂњWe are pleased to announce the signing with this pan-European agreement with one of several biggest advertisers in European countries. This agreement fits completely with your worldwide development strategy, and bears witness to your undeniable competitive benefits and readiness of Smart AdServerвЂњ, states Cyrille Geffray, the Managing Director of Smart AdServer. вЂњThis signing is a solid sign not just for people nevertheless the market that is entire. The greatest players, advertisers, news agencies and marketing homes are actually prepared to imagine a substitute for old-fashioned adserving solutions. They’ve been looking for more partners that are innovative to aid their tasks. Within an increasingly competitive environment in that the internet marketing market is dominated by three key players, Smart AdServerвЂ™s self-reliance from any of these leaders can also be reassuring.вЂќ

Among its consumers are big news agencies such as for instance Zed electronic, Starcom, Mindshare, Mediacom, Mediaedge:cia, Universal McCann, вЂ¦ because well as a big amount of web sites and organizations, including PIXmania, Reed company, Axel Springer Hungary & Poland, Radio Canada, MSD worldwide, Wolters Kluwer, Los Angeles Vanguardia, Canal+, Curse Gaming, AmiadoвЂ¦

