Six most readily useful Places to locate a Happn Date in Copenhagen

Life style, travel and design for locals, travellers and scandiphiles

YouвЂ™ve probably heard of happn if youвЂ™re on the dating scene in Scandinavia and have a smartphone. You match with potential dates based on a short profile and series of pictures if you havenвЂ™t, hereвЂ™s a quick breakdown: happn is a free dating app, much like others available on the market, in which.

Fine, you say вЂ“ signal me up. Wait! DonвЂ™t you need to understand what makes that one so great? Think about it, cynical internet daters of this globe! Exactly What sets happn apart is so it utilizes geolocation technology to complement you with individuals with who you cross paths. The greater amount of you and therefore individual are actually into the place that is same the bigger the match.

All to express: happn is all about finding individuals who are currently element of your life that is daily just donвЂ™t understand it yet.

So that youвЂ™ve downloaded the software, made your profile and now youвЂ™re all set. Exactly exactly just What next? As being a treat that is special Copenhageners or those visiting Copenhagen, weвЂ™ve teamed up with happn to find out of the top spots where individuals cross paths within the town. You will get stand there and geolocate your solution to love (or enjoyable, whatever youвЂ™re looking for)!

Here you will find the top six spots to satisfy a date that is happn Copenhagen:

KГёbenhavns Lufthavn (Copenhagen Airport)

This will make feeling, right? If you happen (haha although I wonвЂ™t encourage you to visit the airport socially (thatвЂ™s just sad! This will be likely to be an enjoyable article) become here, whip out your phone and around see whoвЂ™s.

In the event that youвЂ™ve both security that is cleared grab coffees, orange juice (anybody who does not drink orange juice in airports is a monster) and pastries at a Lagkagehuset, rest by the screen and view the boarding planes while talking about your following journey (together perhaps? Too fast? Okay).

Spinderiet

The shopping center in Valby is simply the sort of spot you might walk past your next crush without also observing. Busy individuals doing busy-people-things is not the absolute most intimate environment, however itвЂ™s real life! Everybody requires lightbulbs.

For an Saturday that is easy or early early morning, combine your errands along with your date; pop circular to various shops, then set your bags down at among the eateries into the building. It could appear boring but I contend any particular one of the finest, many low-pressure techniques for getting to learn somebody is always to spending some time similar to this вЂ“ trips to market or operating errands. If youвЂ™re within the mood for coffee, thereвЂ™s Coffee Empire or Cafe Emily. If you need food, Sticks вЂ™n Sushi could be the approach to take.

Magasin du Nord

A lot of things that are fancy! Magasin seems a little like elevated shopping because every thing there was therefore good. This is the spot if youвЂ™re looking for someone with a perfectly-tailored overcoat.

Check out the cellar degree together and produce the perfect date picnic basket that includes wine, meals and dessert. If the climate is good, go on it nearby to Nyhavn or Kongens have actually for an outdoors love. Some candles and spread out on the floor if itвЂ™s cold or raining, head back to one of your places, light.

Copenhagen Company Class

CanвЂ™t you simply imagine all of the groomed males & feamales in their button-downs and shiny footwear? ItвЂ™s a veritable buffet of future executives! If itвЂ™s exactly exactly exactly what youвЂ™re into вЂ“ also youвЂ™ve got your personal elevator pitch polished and ready to go if you donвЂ™t go to CBS вЂ“ make sure.

Offer powerpoint presentations ( perhaps not just a euphemism) of one’s business ventures that are latest while staring deeply into each otherвЂ™s eyes. Simply joking. What about a coffee or meal in the delicious Sokkelund Cafe simply later on? Their burgers are great!

Tivoli / Det Humanistiske Fakultet. KГёbenhavns Universitet

Complete disclosure: my date that is second with spouse is at Tivoli, therefore IвЂ™m partial to its charms. ThereвЂ™s one thing about this joy that is youthful can definitely link you with another individual.

Enjoy per order wife online day traipsing across the enjoyment park before having a breathtaking supper and cup of wine from the Nimb Brasserie terrace. ItвЂ™s pretty straight-forward intimate, but whatвЂ™s incorrect with this?

Are you aware that University of Copenhagen Faculty of Humanities, we cannot think about a less intimate place, but love surprises all of us, does not it? Perhaps those depressing grey structures will be the perfect impetus that is psychological look for a mate.

Place your armful of publications down for a full minute and stroll over to AmagerfГ¦lled or Islands Brygge, both close-by. The air that is fresh the right antidote to each day of classes and learning. Perhaps youвЂ™ll get to put on fingers!

Parken

I might n’t have guessed that the stadium that is national be this on top of the list, but right right here our company is. For your needs recreations fans on the market, your perfect match could possibly be sitting into the chair behind you, unknowingly screaming in your ear about вЂњDEFENSE!вЂќ Life is strange, no?

Well, this 1 is straightforward. YouвЂ™re currently in an arena! Have you thought to simply remain watching a game title? Acquire some beers and cuddle up.

вЂ¦and you want more than just 6, here #7 вЂ“ 9 because we know:

ItвЂ™s fairly apparent that pupils in Copenhagen are receiving a good time passed between classes (worldwide change programs: we think IвЂ™ve simply discovered your hook).

WhatвЂ™s cool concerning the remaining portion of the list is the fact that these areвЂ™t pubs or night time spots вЂ“ this is how you may be doing your boring errands, using your pet for a walk or venturing out together with your household for each and every day of touring. Those would be the places your next date is wandering around too, simply hunting for you! DoesnвЂ™t that produce the entire globe unexpectedly feel really exciting?

DonвЂ™t have happn yet? Down load it for the smartphone here!

to find out more on sponsored content, please see our Disclosure Policy.