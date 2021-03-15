Simple tips to utilize the Library. Get a Library Card

During our closing, ny State residents should submit an application for an eCard right right here.

Ny state residents that do not need a Brooklyn Public Library card and want usage of the Library’s eAudio and eBook collection may make an application for an eCard. This card will provide you with use of the LibraryвЂ™s e-book and eAudio collections for one year. You simply can’t restore your eCard.

Create an eCard and immediately get a collection barcode and PIN to begin with accessing our collection that is digital of, audiobooks and databases.

Please be aware that to allow the application to proceed through effectively, you need to permit the type to trace your present location. When prompted with an email such as “disc.bklynlibrary.org would like to track your physical location”, you need to click on “allow when”.

A replacement Card form to get started if you have converted your eCard into a full access library card and would like to have your holds, wishlists, checkouts, etc. transferred to your new account, please complete the Report. After publishing the shape, it may need more or less 1-3 company times for the task to transfer over.

To learn more in regards to the eCard, see our eCard FAQs.

Out-of-State Residents (non-NYS residents)

Non-NYS residents may submit an application for a Brooklyn Public Library account and luxuriate in usage of our substantial choice of Articles & Databases and eBooks and eAudio. There was a yearly, non-refundable $50 charge for out-of-state cardholders.

As soon as your application is submitted, a agent will contact you within five (5) company times with all the next actions.

If you opt to choose your library card up, you might do this by going to any certainly one of our 59 locations and talk to a staff user. The $50.00 yearly, non-refundable charge might be paid during the time of pick-up.

We presently usually do not accept applications from worldwide residents at the moment.

Make an application for a real Library Card (presently restricted solution)

Brooklyn Public Library’s card is free proper that everyday lives, works, will pay home fees, or attends school in brand New York State.

NYS residents ages 13 and older https://guaranteedinstallmentloans.com/payday-loans-in/ may apply online for the collection card. As soon as your application happens to be submitted, please go to one of many branches presently providing library card solution.

Kiddies 12 and below may well not use on the internet and must certanly be followed by a moms and dad or guardian to obtain a collection card.

When you make an application for a collection card, you need to check out one of several collection branches presently providing library card solution and validate your card within thirty day period by showing a government-issued ID that features your title and current target.

Appropriate federal federal government issued IDs include:

Present Brand New York State DriverвЂ™s License

Current Brand Brand Brand New York State DriverвЂ™s Allow

Present Brand New York State Identification Card

Present IDNYC Municipal Card

See below for what direction to go if you’re a unique York resident having an out-of-state id.

Teenagers (many years 13 to 16) may also offer the after instead of the aforementioned:

Present college photo ID

Present report card

Performing papers

You may possibly provide a current photo ID (age.g should you not have regarding the IDs in the above list. passport, work ID, army ID, green card, etc.) plus evidence of present NYS target which has been granted within the last few three months (paystub, postmarked mail, domestic bill). a digital bill, rental/lease contract, or bank declaration enable you to fulfill the residency requirement*.

*Note: postoffice bins aren’t accepted as house details. Proof residence is necessary.

Moms and dads might use their government-issued ID to validate the youngster’s collection account.

New Yorkers with government-issued IDs off their states

You will need to bring your valid out-of-state ID and proof of New York state address that has been issued in the last three months (paystub, postmarked mail, utility bill) if you live in New York State and do not have a New York State ID,.

In the event that you work with nyc or very own home in nyc and don’t have a fresh York State ID, you will have to bring your legitimate out-of-state ID and evidence of work in ny, or evidence of home ownership in nyc.

Extra Information

Renewing Your Library Card

Nyc State Residents: Library cards expire every 36 months. Please bring ID that is acceptable one of many branches presently providing library card solution to restore your card.

Away from State Residents: Library cards expire each year. To restore your out-of-state account, please send an email to [email protected] together with your collection card barcode and content of appropriate ID. A $50.00 non-refundable fee that is annual be used for your requirements.

eCard holders: eCards are non-renewable and can expire one after registration year.

Educator cardholders: For information about how to restore your Educator account, please go to our Educator Card web page.

Reporting Your Card Missing

Any things that had been lent and/or fees accrued just before reporting your card lost or stolen can be your duty. If for example the card is stolen or lost, please report it by calling 718.YOUR.BPL or 718.968.7275 instantly.

You may utilize the “Report a Card Lost” function on the My Account web page that may temporarily disable your bank account from usage by unauthorized users. Take note that when this particular feature is employed, you won’t manage to restore or library that is borrowing (including eMaterial) until your bank account is rectified. Please contact us at 718.YOUR.BPL or 718.968.7275 to consult with an employee user who are able to assist unblock your account.

To change your card, you need to spend an alternative show and fee acceptable ID.