Serp’s test Massachusetts Division of Banking Institutions

Massachusetts DOB Enters Consent Order With Company for Unlicensed Mortgage Lending and Prohibited Costs

May 11, 2017, the Massachusetts Division of Banks (DOB) entered as a permission purchase with a Massachusetts domestic mortgage lending company, alleging that, between January 2013 and December 2016, the business involved with unlicensed domestic home loan lending and charged charges in breach of Massachusetts legislation, and did not conform to the actualвЂ¦

Massachusetts DOB Issues Findings of Fact and Temporary Cease and Desist purchase Against Loan Servicing business

On April 20, 2017, the Massachusetts Division of Banks (DOB) granted Findings of Fact and a Temporary purchase to Cease and Desist against that loan servicing business, alleging that the business involved in domestic home mortgage servicing practices that violate state and laws that are federal and did not meet the needsвЂ¦

Massachusetts Commissioner of Banks Enters Into Consent Order with Car Product Product Sales Finance Company

вЂ‹On March 24, 2017, the Massachusetts Commissioner of Banks (вЂњCommissionerвЂќ) joined in to a permission purchase having a licensed car product product sales finance business, agreeing to refrain from further violations of Massachusetts state legislation regulating the conduct of car product product sales funding. The permission purchase arrived following the Commissioner examined the ongoing business and afterwards granted aвЂ¦

Massachusetts Division of Banks Announces Return of $2.3 Million to customers Under payment with Payday Lender

On November 22, 2016, the Massachusetts Division of Banking institutions (вЂњDOB) announced so it has returned around $2.3 Million to 1,673 Massachusetts residents, as an element of a settlement with an on-line payday loan provider. The payday lender allegedly issued pay day loans with rates of interest between 89 and 135 %, and annual portion prices (APR) betweenвЂ¦

mortgage company Agrees to costs and Injunctive Relief in Settlement After State Examination on Reverse Mortgage Lending

On March 12, 2015, the Massachusetts Division of Banks entered right into a permission purchase with a home loan loan provider carrying out a state research that determined that the mortgage company was at significant non-compliance with applicable state and federal statutes, rules, and regulations regarding its home loan financing and determination and paperwork ofвЂ¦

Mortgage Company Susceptible To Charges and Injunctive Relief Following State Examination

On February 27, 2015, the Massachusetts Division of Banking institutions and also the mortgage lender consented to a permission purchase after an assessment into a home loan lenderвЂ™s amount of conformity with relevant Massachusetts and statutes that are federal. The Massachusetts Division of BanksвЂ™ examination unearthed that the bank was at significant non-compliance with stateвЂ¦

