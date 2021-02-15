San Marcos Personal Safety Management Workplace. I really do not need a copy of my wedding certification at the moment, and County workplaces are closed therefore it will require time and energy to get a copy that is certified.

367 Via Vera CruzSan Marcos, CA – 92078

I actually do n’t have a content of my wedding certificate at this time around, and County workplaces are closed so that it will require time and energy to get a copy that is certified. Can I still connect with discover how much we shall be receiving as a divorced partner. I became hitched a lot more than ten years and also have been divorced for longer than 2 yrs. I will be 67 yrs old created in 1953. Additionally, are Social Security workplaces currently start for company?

Whenever would you begin to be exposed?

I happened to be unable to put up an online account because We replied a challenge question wrong. I acquired the office that is national they said I would personally need certainly to cope with this locally. I’m wanting to make an application for Medicare I make a phone appointment as I am 65, Can? I don’t would you like to enter into any office.

Can I do change name that is last this workplace? or must head to north park downtown location?

We received a call that is recorded SS saying my advantages was indeed suspended due to fraudulence. The number had been (800) 772-1213

got through extremely fast and spoke to a form and gentleman that is helpful. I will be 75 yo. in which he ended up being extremely patient beside me. Many thanks.

Need certainly to upgrade my replacement and status of SSN card

This workplace is completely terrible. The delay time ended up being absurd for something which took five full minutes and also the employees there have beenn’t extremely friendly. I sent applications for a unique social safety card with my brand new married title upon it on the 24th and I also continue to haven’t gotten it (today is February fifteenth). We called the workplace twice to find out exactly just what took place to it. They explained the first occasion that as it ended up being the tenth working day that we had a need to provide it some more times, then your 2nd time they essentially explained that because my brand new married title had been in the mailing address which isn’t exactly what it generally seems like on my mail, it was came back with their workplace and destroyed. And so I need to just take additional time away from strive to enter into this loaded office and watch for an hour or so . 5 since these individuals right right here have no idea just how to do their task properly. Positively unprofessional, makes the federal government look horrible.

We filed a claim for divorced widow, i will be 60 and had been hitched 14 years, 2 kids. Recently I relocated to Escondido to look after my mom. No jobless advantages. We felt judgement through the individual processing my claim. “YOU are filing a claim?” Want it had been crazy to take action. 2 various workers stated this. I qualify, have you thought to register a claim? Why shame someone for doing this? Additionally anyone stated I experienced to possess a final end date. I need to phone back once again to expand it, whom discover how long We shall want to wait regarding the phone to take action. I might need certainly to assist my mom for awhile she’s got dementia from a youthful fall and mind damage. Shame for you all. Really impersonal and cold.

This method is bull crap. Phone to help make a scheduled appointment, fifteen minutes later on, i will be told it’ll be an hour or so . 5 before we also get to communicate with a real time individual to also result in the freaking appt. We hate the national federal federal government, this method sucks ass and additionally they need certainly to correct it.

Great solution in the phone by Patty! seeking to make a consultation as a result of reality we am switching 65 yrs of age. She was excessively helpful with questions regarding Medicare and SS. Will undoubtedly be making a consultation three months ahead of switching 65. Thanks Patty

Cannot believe it took ten minutes in order to find out that i am on hold for over a full hour- merely to make a scheduled appointment. This will be ridiculous. I do not have that type or type of time. I’ll need certainly to find another means.

Whenever we surely got to the screen, the girl commented as to how long we had waited. She asked why we had not made a scheduled appointment as opposed to waiting a long time? We was told on our previous, and initial, visit that appointments could never be made. She stated this is wrong – she stated time that is next should phone the 800 quantity the next time to help make a scheduled appointment. We called and you know what? No appointments. Additionally, each and every time we’ve been here, we’ve been provided a various quantity for my month-to-month Social protection. No body could explain why the quantities I experienced been told through somebody else had been wrong. I am aware that individuals only at that office work very difficult however it shouldn’t be a lot to expect them to truly have the information that is same. To date, i’ve been provided an amount that is different three differing people only at that workplace, in addition to four various quantities regarding the final four letters We have gotten from Social protection. My spouce and I have no clue at this time exactly just what the actual quantity of my next check is going to be. Our government should certainly offer better solution than this.

It is really not feasible to produce a scheduled appointment in the San Marcos workplace http://paydayloansmichigan.net. I inquired in order to make a consultation, and the girl from the phone talked for approximately 10 minutes without a rest – she said the times any office ended up being available, exactly just exactly what documents to bring for every variety of application, etc – all the details about this web page currently – before finally saying: ‘We don’t provide appointments, however you are welcome to get rid of by the workplace during opening hours.’ Calling is just a waste of the time.

Employees are not pleased right right here, they have to be underpaid. Lady in screen 1 extremely upset and annoyed with my concerns. Before she aided the following client she had been scrolling thru her phone. Even though the line ended up being 20 individuals very long. Terrible customer care! Dont understand her name but she actually is a set that is heavy bleached short locks, green eyes. Nasty woman.

It will be really herlpful if i possibly could call a number that is local make a workplace visit. I have already been on hold fr\or very nearly an hour or so to simply make a scheduled appointment inside my neighborhood workplace through the primary quantity employed for the nation that is whold! I can not beleive it! This will be significantly more than awful customer support to a citizen associated with the United States! i will be appalled!

****IMPORTANT: because of COVID-19 pandemic, you can’t walk in the security that is social without a consultation. Appointments are limited as well as dire problems just.