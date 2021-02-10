Regional Budget. Follow with an increase of response on Hononegah class Board’s choice not to ever offer the development of this Gay scholar Alliance

Tuesday

PAYDAY COST COST SAVINGS? CHICAGO – Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s administration claims in a brand new report that pay day loan customers have actually conserved $20 million in interest and costs in current months, under a 2005 reform law. We will give it a look and get effect through the industry. Ramsey, 400 terms./CHICAGO BUREAU/Illinois

HONONEGAH FOLO: Follow with an increase of effect on Hononegah School Board’s choice to not ever offer the development of this Gay scholar Alliance. Which are the feasible appropriate ramifications. So what does the general public in particular think about the board’s stance? ROB BAXTER/ROCKFORD, 360-420 words/Illinois News

BUDGET DEVELOPMENTS: Gov. Rod Blagojevich is telling state workers to are accountable to work Wednesday even in the event a short-term budget is certainly not passed away. FINKE/CAPITOL BUREAU/Illinois

FUTUREGEN:FARMERSVILLE – Sallie Greenberg compares the Illinois coal basin up to a huge sandstone casserole meal where polluting carbon-dioxide emissions may be inserted huge number of foot below ground and held for 1000s of years. A layer of harder stone supplies the lid. Oahu is the not-so-scientific description behind a state bid to create a $1.5 billion FutureGen clean-coal technology plant to Illinois that will create electricity by transforming coal to hydrogen, while creating a huge selection of permanent and construction jobs.LANDIS/SPRINGFIELD/posted Thursday night/Illinois News

LOGISTICENTER SOLD: Rochelle’s second-largest commercial park, LogistiCenter, had been offered recently towards the biggest designer of distribution/warehousing industrial areas in the united kingdom. This places Rochelle much more in the map, officials hope. THOMAS BONA/Rockford Enroll Celebrity, 480/this evening/Illinois News

CANCER CENTER: (w/locator map and rendering?) U of we university of Medicine formally announcing a proposed $14 million cancer tumors center. WeвЂ™ll cover the press meeting. (merits; this JENNIFER DAVIS/PEORIA/Illinois News evening

BEARS: Coverage from training camp. REED SCHRECK/Rockford join celebrity installment loans no credit check, 8 p.m./Bears and Illiinois Sports

MIKE NADEL: Column on Penn State Footbal Coach Joe Paterno is certainly going into their year that is 42nd and get 42 more in accordance with him. From Big Ten soccer news day/column/moving this evening/Illinois Sports

SYSTEM PUBLISH: Covering arrange for Big Ten Football satellite and cable system tv launching this and the conference commissioners state-of-the-league address month. Principal notebook and bar. Supinie/CHICAGO/moving this evening/Illinois Sports

GOLF BEST 18: (good anyone to study and localize) Panel of 20 area that is premier and five join celebrity writers/golfers picks the greatest 18 holes in the region and compiles a fantasy program. This is actually the very first one. MATT TROWBRIDGE/ROCKFORD/ 360 words, midnight/Illinois activities

ST. JUDE SEND-OFF: (w/pic, map) a lot more than 150 runners in 19 engine houses left Peoria early Tuesday morning to start the drive to Memphis, Tenn., when it comes to St. Jude Memphis-to-Peoria run. Feature on runners, whom “do it for the young ones.” Saturday the group is expected to arrive back in Peoria about 5 p.m. (12-15 ins by 3 p.m.) JAQUELINE KOCH./PEORIA/Illinois Sports

SPORTS ADVANCED: Illinois State University planning for a $2.5 million recreations complex at web web site of college farm. The Board of Trustees authorized the task final Friday. It will services tennis courts and industries for softball, soccer and rugby. The task may be the very first in a set likely to induce the construction of the $44 milliion pupil activity center. (12 ins by 7:30 p.m.) FITZGERALD DOUBET/PEORIA/Illinois Sports

ARVIA COLUMN: MLB TRADE DEADLINE (TRADE DEADLINE IS 3 P.M. CDT)

DO SOX, CUBS DO JUST ABOUT ANYTHING? WHALEN/VORVA

SOX NOTEBOOK – WHALEN

CUBS NOTEBOOK – VORVA

BIG 10 MEDIA DAY вЂ“ CRONIN

HORSESHOE TOURNEY: Springfield lands 2009 globe horseshoe pitching competition; 1,200 individuals anticipated. REYNOLDS/Springfield/moving this evening/Illinois Sports and Illinois Information