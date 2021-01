Random Fandom Inserts. Sirius Black X Reader (Kinda. ) Bored, Jealous, and Horny

(AKA The Infamous Hook-Up From Firewhisky)

Word Count: 1388

Overview: Sirius attempts to help you to get your thoughts off your crush, Remus.

“Hey, Ebony? Are you experiencing, like, feelings?”

“Hey (L/N)? Have you got, like, lungs?” You laughed at your buddy, popping another Bertie Bott’s Bean in the mouth area. Both You and Sirius had just gotten back once again from a Hogsmeade journey, where you had purchased a lot of candies. James, Remus, and Peter had ditched you two, all seeming to own one thing crucial or more straightforward to do. James had been down with Lily, Remus had stuff that is prefect and Peter had been simply gone. Which means you and Sirius remained together, speaking and wasting your whole Saturday.

“You understand what we implied, Sirius. You’re constantly hopping from woman to woman. Then settle?”

“You hop only a little, Ebony.” Sirius shrugged.

“Hopping’s simply easier, i suppose,” he said, putting a peppermint toad in their lips. “No strings is quick and easy.”

“Strings tend to be more satisfying.”

“Yeah, but check you with Remus. You need strings, crave strings, you’ve gotten nowhere.”

“I nevertheless uphold my estimation. Commitment is worthwhile.”

“But perhaps not committing is enjoyable.” You rolled your eyes at your buddy.

“What’s so fun about breaking some girl’s heart to help you enjoy it?” Sirius shook their mind, a tiny laugh escaping their lips.

“Listen, (Y/N), we can’t expect you to definitely appreciate this. But I’m going in an attempt to explain it for your requirements, alright? Not everybody is seeking their happily ever after. Many people would like to have fun that is little they’re nevertheless young. Besides, everyone knows I’ve no-strings-attached. I’m not breaking anyone’s heart.”

“But absolutely absolutely nothing. You understand, you ought to check it out sometime. Maybe it’ll bring your brain off Moony.”

“A fling? No thanks.” Sirius groaned.

“Merlin, you’re so boring.” You hit and smiled their supply.

“I’m clearly perhaps not, or I would personallyn’t be buddies with you as well as the sleep of you idiots.”

“That’s most evident.” You and Sirius grinned at each and every other and kept walking, going nowhere in specific. Fundamentally, you passed the library, for which you made Sirius stop as you grabbed guide for example of the classes.

“Hey Ebony, might you grab that certain for me personally? An Investigational Learn of Transfiguration?”

“Got it.” He reached up and plucked the guide from the shelf that is high but paused while he saw one thing through the now-empty spot when you look at the bookshelf. “Huh. I was thinking Moony ended up being over her,” he said under their breathing.

“Hm? What about Remus?” You endured in your feet, wanting to see just what Sirius had been.

“Oh, nothing. He’s simply speaking with Thalia, and I also thought he had been finished with her.”

“Thalia? Actually?” You hopped in an attempt to see, but Sirius simply pulled you away.

“Come on, you’ve got your guide. Let’s simply get, (Y/N).” You reluctantly allow Sirius just simply take you against the collection, and you also proceeded your hiking.

“Isn’t it apparent sufficient that i prefer him? Why can’t he simply speak with me personally in the place of flirting with a few random he hasn’t fancied for the month” Sirius sighed and stumbled on an abrupt end. You two had nearly reached the most popular Room, along with your subject of discussion the entire means had been Remus. Or in other words, you’re whining about Remus while Sirius was forced to pay attention.

“(Y/N). Please. Sufficient about Remus, you will need to get your brain off him.”

“And how will you propose i actually do that, Ebony?”

“i would suggest a fling.” He proceeded their journey into the popular Room, and also you quickly accompanied. “A one-night stand. A-”

“Absolutely maybe perhaps not. I love Remus, for crying out loud-”

“It does not need certainly to mean something after all. You’re simply using the mind off dear Moony with another appealing face.” Sirius shrugged his arms, quickly muttering the password and stepping through the portrait into the Common that is surprisingly empty Room. No body ended up being straight straight back from Hogsmeade yet, it seemed, and every person else had been out doing any. “It’s simply no deal.”

“And who, might we ask, would we also connect with?” He shrugged yet again.

“That’s your preference, https://bestbrides.org/ maybe maybe maybe not mine. Though I’d suggest some body attractive, and some one you knew wouldn’t wish whatever else after.” He sat in the sofa, and also you plopped your self down next to him.