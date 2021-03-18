Pound to Pocket Reviews. Disgusting business pray from the mess that is vulnerable fos and fca about regarding customer complaints and refunds

Quick loan

Really fast loan. Many thanks

con artists

Expected for в‚¬99 euro that we paid, then asked for an additional 400 https://cash-central.com/payday-loans-az/ for tax reasons plus they stated they might increase my loan value and so I would fully grasp this right back. They were told by me perhaps maybe not the possibility ended up being We going for another cent without seeing my loan and asked for the reimbursement of my в‚¬100. Evidently they can’t provide me personally my cash back because I didn’t spend them the в‚¬400 and I also have to spend that to have my cash back, obviously con musicians and i am hoping no body else falls because of this

USUALLY DO NOT GIVE THESE A CENT RIPOFF ARTIST S REQUIRE A HUGE AMOUNT OF CASH AND YOU STILL GET NO LOAN TRY NOT TO TRUST JOHN HE COULD BE THE TOP SCAMMER

USUALLY DO NOT INQUIRE FURTHER FOR A LOAN!!

TRY NOT TO ask these individuals for a financial loan they will certainly accept it additionally the they’ll ask you for cash в‚¬75 to be precise when you spend them they are going to ask to get more they took в‚¬325 before i could try and get it back from me and then told me they couldn’t transfer my loan they will ask you to purchase a paysafe card and then email them a picture of it I bought 4 of these on different amounts and they used them. They shall never provide you with straight back your hard earned money. They own another site aswell called loans to pocket so please dont get caught like used to do.

Disgusting business pray in the mess that is vulnerable fos and fca about regarding consumer complaints and refunds, ultimately accept complaints in October that have been initially given per year before that they kept refusing then get into management in order to prevent trying to repay what clients are owed. Greedy loan sharks lining the directors pouches by pinching through the vulnerable and needy

Terrible company

Terrible business. They over finance and then crucify you as well as your credit report. These are the finance company that is worst we have actually ever handled. Simply greedy vultures with no look after the client.

Avoid Bad disregard that is complete the FOS

I prefer to a person 164227 and produced claim if you missed a payment they be on you, do not use against them took the to the FOS, the adjudicator decided in my favour but they have not replied to the FOS missing 2 deadline

Avoid this business.

Been looking forward to this business to deliver a dysfunction of my upheld P2P loans to the FOS for over 7 days, called, emailed and get fobbed down everytime! Avoid no matter what, their cousin business fast Quid and Onstride.. They victimize susceptible individuals. avoid avoid avoid.

Terrible company

Terrible business. Steer clear of them.

i have already been authorized for the loan ofвЂ¦

I’ve been authorized for the loan of в‚¬3000 from pounds to pouches. They are asking for в‚¬75 upfront as i live in Republic of Ireland. Is it a scam or must I pay the в‚¬75. But am I going to ever start to see the в‚¬3000?

ThereвЂ™s an easier way of borrowing

We had five loans I was clearly in financial difficultly with them all one after another when. I’ve known fos. Steer clear of this business if at all possible

Terrible

Terrible. Made a repayment in their mind via my DMP the payment was returned by them. Called them they do not understand why it had been came back. Called them once more hoping to have somebody various whom could let me know thing that is same . It will pay something else off so they dont want my money that’s fine.

Terrible company

Terrible business, long lending that is irresponsible that we thought I’d an answer from recently and then find it absolutely was somebody else’s claim that they had delivered me personally. Worst of the many payday lenders in my estimation. Additionally never ever react to email messages.