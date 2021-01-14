PlayStation and Elgato Gaming. PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Elgato Game Capture HD60 setup

Elgato Game Capture HD60 links to your PlayStation 4 utilizing HDMI. It could passthrough video to a television set also utilizing HDMI. An HDMI cable is roofed into the field.

Before you set things up, be sure to connect your PlayStation 4 straight to your television display or set via HDMI, without the need for Elgato Game Capture HD60.

Then, look at the Settings System part of the PlayStation 4 program, and switch off Enable HDCP.

From then on, you should use your PlayStation 4 with Elgato Game Capture HD60.

Inputs and Outputs

Elgato Game Capture HD60 has two inputs, and two outputs:

This links to a casino game system or any other video clip supply. Signals protected by HDCP can not be utilized.

Analog Sound In

This links to an analog sound supply, having a cable that is 3.5mm. This is certainly line that is audio, and never a microphone slot.

This delivers the H.264 encoded video clip to your pc via USB 2.0. The sign is delayed with a seconds that are few real time. The USB cable additionally powers the Elgato Game Capture HD60 equipment.

This delivers the HDMI sign in genuine time and energy to a television or display, to help you play your game generally.

Setup Actions

Down load and install the Elgato Game Capture HD pc software, variation 2.0 or maybe more:

Link your PlayStation 4 to your HDMI In of Elgato Game Capture HD60 via an HDMI cable

Connect the HDMI away from Elgato Game Capture HD60 to your television or display via an HDMI cable.

Link the Elgato Game Capture HD60 to your pc with a USB cable.

If you do not switch off HDCP before establishing things up, and attempt to play a video clip game, the sign may flash on / off, or else you will just experience a black colored display screen.

PlayStation 4 (PS4): General HDMI production

Information other than game play may remain encrypted with HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection). For the reason that full situation, Elgato Game Capture HD60 will never be able to fully capture that content via HDMI.

The PlayStation 4 uses HDCP protection whenever viewing a bought film, or utilizing solutions like Netflix or Hulu. Consequently, Elgato Game Capture HD60 defintely won’t be in a position to capture that content.

Rather, you will get a mistake message that states:

Cannot begin the application.You must switch on Settings System Enable HDCP

Troubleshooting – No Image Appears On The Television

In case the TV just supports 1080i or 720p, rather than 1080p, you might perhaps not get a video clip image when Elgato Game Capture HD60 is first linked. The movie may appear in the still pc pc pc software, although not on the television.

The answer is to set your PlayStation 4 to production video clip to 720p or 1080i – whatever format your television can help.

Troubleshooting – No Sound is Captured

Elgato Game Capture HD60 equipment can not capture Dolby, DTS or other multichannel electronic audio platforms. It may capture stereo audio that is standard.

Stereo sound may be called Linear PCM, based on your movie supply.

When working with Elgato Game Capture HD60, Linear PCM may be the appropriate option for the PlayStation 4 (PS4).

Improving Efficiency

Elgato Game Capture HD computer pc computer software is effective when your computer surpasses the System that is basic criteria.

Then performance may suffer, especially if you are trying to do a number of things at the same time if your computer barely meets the minimum System Requirements.

This informative article includes a few actions you may take to boost performance this kind of circumstances: