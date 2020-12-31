Our Heritage. The real history of Innovations Federal Credit Union

Into the very early months, we introduced Octane Business Options, fueled by Innovations. Octane is a site for smaller businesses in Bay County to aid them get going and develop by way of a line that is full of services and products.

Toward the finish, we had been having the Lip Dub bug once again and created a vacation movie to at least one of y our many productions that are ambitious date, вЂњCarol for the Bells.вЂќ The words had been challenging, as you would expect, but we had been up for the task and a blast was had by us placing it together. Develop you’ve got because much enjoyable viewing it.

At the beginning of, we celebrated the Grand Opening of our Downtown Panama City branch, found at Harrison Avenue, which replaced our Jenks Avenue branch. The brand new location provides a larger area, extra parking, drive-thru lanes and a drive-up ATM.

Additionally, we unleashed our collective imagination aided by the launch of three brand new high-energy tv commercials featuring automotive loans, VISA В® Credit Cards and Membership Advantages. Take a peek and a listen. (Warning: the songs during these spots could be addicting and could cause negative effects such as for instance mind bobbing, base pounding and spontaneous atmosphere electric electric guitar playing.)

Fast-forwarding to your end, we wished to take action only a little more intricate with your choreography for the getaway Lip Dub. Therefore after an exhaustive seek out the most wonderful idea, we took our cues from PentatonixвЂ™s White Winter Hymnal, practiced our small hearts out, and created something we think is rather dazzling. Check out and please feel free to sing along you know the words with us if.

The season saw changes that are many us.

We updated our internet site to ensure it is more aesthetically attractive, simpler to navigate and totally mobile friendly. Since a lot of our people now utilize their smart phones for almost every thing, we desired to make certain you have actually a fantastic consumer experience when utilizing your Innovations app that is mobile.

The web site wasnвЂ™t the only thing we updated. Our 23rd Street branch and our Thomas Drive branch both received improvements. When it comes to times which you do need certainly to arrive at a branch, we would like your visit to get efficiently, and start to become entirely comfortable and pleasant as https://paydayloansnc.com/ soon as you walk through our home.

One really change that is sad us had been the passage of our long-standing Chairman of this Board of Directors, James R. вЂњJimвЂќ Kott passed on on May first, along with his existence at Board conferences may be missed truly. Overpowering as Chairman regarding the Board of Directors is Rob Fernandez, that has been a known person in Innovations since 1995. He’s served on both the Innovations Supervisory Committee while the Board of Directors for quite some time and it is focused on keepin constantly your credit union going effectively ahead.

The Callaway was moved by us branch to 123 N. Tyndall Parkway in Panama City to higher serve our users who live and work here. The brand new branch provides additional solutions such as for instance a drive-thru, drive-up ATM, and safe deposit bins вЂ” all in a more substantial, more comfortable area.

Hurricane Michael hit the Bay County area and surely kept a visible impact on everybody.

Soon after the hurricane, user service became the main concern. Also we knew we needed to open as quickly as possible for our members though we faced many challenges like the rest of the area. Quite a few employees place their individual life on hold to help you to complete that which was required to have the credit union available. Along side usage of essential cash, we applied programs that are several help our people. We offered 90-day deferments on loans, developed a unique hurricane support loan, waived belated charges, temporarily suspended credit bureau reporting, and established lines of communication through social media marketing, our internet site and our Call Center. In addition, we setup many different вЂњtask forcesвЂќ to simply help people get loan that is business/commercial, home loan help, and automobile harm insurance coverage claims assist. Two branches received damagesвЂ”23rd that is extensive and Harrison Avenue. Our branch on 23rd Street is temporarily closed for repairs. And, we now have exposed a temporary branch location at the branch on Harrison Avenue.

Hurricane Michael data data data recovery efforts stayed ongoing as our Street that is 23rd Branch completely restored and exposed in very early March. We had been additionally honored with a wide range of accolades including having our Callaway Branch have the вЂњApple of our EyeвЂќ Award through the Bay County Chamber of Commerce in February being called among the credit unions that are best to get results for by Credit Union Journal in September. The entire year finished on another note that is positive we had been chosen for the Seminole Top 100 list which acknowledges the fastest-growing Florida State University alumni-owned or alumni-led organizations. We have been excited as we perform the rebuild of our Harrison Avenue branch to provide our people in Downtown Panama City.

Our motto is вЂњPeople assisting People,вЂќ and our promise would be to вЂњAlways provide solution that surpasses our usersвЂ™ expectations through each phase of these everyday lives.вЂќ

Our objective is certainly not to end up being the biggest nevertheless the absolute best institution that is financial our account. Stick to us and see this website usually making sure that youвЂ™ll regularly have actually the most recent and connection that is greatest to all or any that Innovations is offering.