Nuts About Fall. Revised Online Privacy Policy and Information Regarding Cookies

Lakeshore RV Park

Reservations Needed. Limitations use. No Tent Only camping available until further notice.

RV Park Shower Buildings remain shut. Each RV will need to have completely self-contained restroom facilities.

2020 Reservation Notice

Reservations are formulated 9 months into the date in advanced. Then please call on Friday if the date you need to call falls on a Saturday when the office is closed. Then please call on Monday if the date you need to call falls on a Sunday when the office is closed.

Call Us

LAKESHORE RV PARK IS WORKING SAFELY BELOW STAGE 1.5 FOR THE continuing STATE OF WASHINGTONвЂ™S PHASED REOPENING ARRANGE

You can expect 163 full connect internet web sites for RVвЂ™s (water, electric, sewer & cable), that will accommodate as much as a 40вЂІ RV including 22 internet internet web sites with 16 x16 tent pads for all those campers whom enjoy resting down under the movie movie stars. You will find picnic tables, a dump section available and ADA restrooms that are accessible coin operated showers. We offer free internet access for our guests through the RV Park.

All Motor Residence, 5 th Wheel, and Camp Trailer clients will need to have completely self-contained toilets, washing facilities, and cooking devices in their RV. Tent trailerвЂ™s which do not include their working that is own restroom won’t be permitted at Lakeshore RV Park at the moment.

Unfortuitously, a ll camping that is tent-Only terminated because of limitations in the option of Public Restroom and shower facilities. All Tent-Only reservations will be refunded in complete.

We shall make an effort to make your check-in and remain aided by the Lakeshore RV Park and Marian as contact-free with Park staff even as we are able to.

We realize and sympathize with your long-returning clients and their extended families who possess made the Lakeshore RV Park a summer time household tradition and then we appreciate your understanding over these hard times.

Clients have to stay at the least 6 foot far from all the RV Park Guests outside your home and only 8 individuals may congregate and any one camp web web web site.