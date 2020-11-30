Native Sun News: pay day loan tale stirs squabble at Pine Ridge

an associate for the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Raycen Raines, using the backing associated with the Wakpamni Lake Community, fires straight straight back at Al Jazeera Information. Raines strikes straight right back at Al Jazeera By Karin Eagle Native Sun Information Staff Writer

FAST CITYвЂ” In a present article written by the Al Jazeera America Information, and reprinted by Native Sun Information, Raycen Raines, an associate for the Oglala Sioux Tribe (OST), ended up being called a вЂњrogue tribal userвЂќ intent on dragging the Oglala Sioux Tribe into nefarious company discounts.

Now, the Wakpamni Lake Community Corporation from the Pine Ridge Reservation, where Raines functions within the ability of a consultant, is blasting right right back by way of a appropriate filing in the OST court system.

The Wakpamni Lake Community sent the following statement to Native Sun News in a written response to the Al Jazeera article

вЂњOver the final a few times the Al Jazeera Information article, critical of financial development within the Wakpamni Lake Community regarding the Pine Ridge reservation garnered attention into the tribal community and abroad.

The content has flaws that are many and quotes from individuals who have no approved cash clue exactly exactly just how our tribal business functions.

As opposed to the article artwork Wakpamni Lake Community as somehow uninformed, we think our financial developments are revolutionary, and also have the possible to considerably boost the reservation economy during the community degree.

Most of our organizations, including our online lending organizations, are owned by the grouped Community Tribal national.

Mr. Raines is an Oglala Sioux member that is tribal a Wakpamni Lake Community user, and a consultant that assists us significantly inside our innovative efforts at self-sufficiency. He will not deserve the uninformed and criticism that is false this short article.

Really, Wakpamni Lake is facing a fear campaign, since it is trying new things. The agents associated with status quo of small to no development that is economic the reservation feel threatened by these brand new tips.

Early in the day this week, we filed a movement in tribal court to enjoin Ms. Catches the Enemy from any extra libel/false statements. We wish to fairly share that court filing in order that our part regarding the story is available towards the public.

Allow it to act as a rebuttal for this fear campaign and any news outlets such as for instance Al Jazeera which were duped into becoming the mouthpiece for biased events.вЂќ

Native Sun News talked using the Al Jazeera America author whom had written the whole storyвЂњOne tribe stated no,вЂќ Nick Nehemas. He reported that regarding the TRO/Injunction filed by the WLCC, it showed up that the petitioners thought that the articleвЂ™s content ended up being based entirely regarding the statements created by Catches the Enemy.

In reality, in accordance with Nehemas, the content ended up being written predicated on information garnered from вЂњthousands of documentsвЂќ including copies of this agreements with all the payday financing company.

Nehemas claimed that a few of the information acquired was through e-mails between Raines as well as other board people.

The filing is fairly long, therefore Sun that is native News the WordPress backlink to the court filing with its entirety: Wakpamni Lake Community Responds to Al Jaazera Information Inaccuracies.

Portions associated with filing for Wakpamni Lake Community Corporation (WLCC) Board users, Raycen Raines, et. Al vs. Arlene Catches the Enemy (AKA Tammy Whalen), consist of a listing of the petitioners.

Petitioners consist of Geneva Lone Hill, President, Wakpamni Lake Community ( federal federal federal government); President, Wakpamni Lake Community Corporation Debbie Blue Bird, Board Member, Wakpamni Lake Community ( federal government); Board Member, Wakpamni Lake Community Corporation Lanita Palmier, Board Member, Wakpamni Lake Community ( federal government); Board Member, Wakpamni Lake Community Corporation Wilma Standing Bear, Board Member, Wakpamni Lake Community ( government); Board Member, Wakpamni Lake Community Corporation Raycen Raines, Consultant; and Wakpamni Lake Community Corporation Sandy Two Lance, President, Wakpamni District ( government).

A request is included by the filing for relief in the shape of a short-term Restraining Order/Injunction against Ms. Arlene Catches the Enemy (aka Tammy Whalen) associated with the Oglala Sioux Tribal Office of Economic Development. The objective of the order that is restraining to avoid Catches the Enemy from making any extra false general general public responses or statements against some of the Petitioners, especially pertaining to their financial development tasks.

Looking for a Temporary Injunction could be the step that is first finding a Permanent Injunction against Ms. Catches the Enemy. The law that is applicable a permanent injunction are available in OST legislation and Order Code, Chapter 2 Civil Court Section 20.24 вЂ“ Preliminary Injunctions.

Another area of the filing includes the statement being created for a claim of Tortious Interference of company, which does occur whenever false claims and accusations are designed against a company or a reputation that is individualвЂ™s purchase to operate a vehicle company away. It really is a law that is common, inferred into most UCC codes by the court.

вЂњMs. Catches the EnemyвЂ™s false statements that are public straight away, considerably and adversely impacting our company relationships. A number of our Wakpamni Lake Community Corporation lovers will be looking at withdrawing their investments. If this happens the destruction shall be irreparable.вЂќ