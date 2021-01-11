Lake Las Vegas, Nevada Marina. Get married aboard the breathtaking La Contessa at Lake nevada.

About Lake Las Vegas Marina

Los angeles Contessa can take as much as 56 visitors for a sit-down supper or 130 guests for cocktails and hors dвЂ™oeuvres. This vessel is preferably designed for marriage ceremonies and receptions and recently underwent an attractive interior renovation to produce a brand new, modern appearance.

Los angeles Contessa is 80 legs in total with two amounts, two pubs, two plasma displays, and an audio system. Perfect for ceremonies from 25 visitors as much as 130.

This vessel is ideal for business activities, supper rehearsals, birthday celebration events, family members reunions, and even more! Why don’t we assist you to prepare your personal time!

For several inquiries, please click the following website website website link and fill the information sheet out. Day a representative will be in contact shortly to discuss your big!

Other partners also have seen:

Scenic Las Vegas Weddings and Photography provides wedding that is picturesque through the entire nevada, Nevada area. Owned .

A one-of-a-kind wedding in Las vegas, nevada, Maverick Helicopters Weddings provides a distinctive and wedding experience that is breathtaking. .

Situated in Las vegas, nevada, Nevada their site, Adrenaline hill is a wedding that is ideal when it comes to adventurous few wanting an .

Thinking about this vendor?

5 Reviews for Lake Las Vegas, Nevada Marina

Suggested by 72% of couples

Typical reaction time 3.6

Darci В· Married

Quality of service:

Having our wedding regarding the Los Angeles Contessa at Lake Las vegas, nevada had been amazing. It is possible to hire the boat on an hourly basis for the unique ceremony and reception place. The gorgeous ambiance makes a photo perfect back ground.

D В· Married

Quality of solution:

Every person does the typical resort ballroom reception. I desired one thing wanted and different become near water.

Whom knew I would look for a pond near Las Vegas that fit my needs in a affordable location wedding in Sept 2008 for my visitors to arrive at. I experienced an amazing wedding party that family and friends are still raving about in the Los Angeles Contessa yacht. Becky as well as the remaining portion of the staff had been exceptional and expert. The cruise ended up being amazing, particularly because of the sunset. The cost ended up being very affordable when compared with other areas we looked over. The capacity to play an image slideshow from the plasma TVs had been good. The yacht interior/exterior had been a good setup. My only problem had been the audio/video that is antequated and setup. 1) you simply cannot play a DVD and sound during the exact same time. the DVD player can also be the CD player; failed to understand this before the of the wedding when I was testing it day. We supposed to have DVD loop and play our photo slideshow in the TVs for the evening and possess music playing on CD; I experienced to make music down and play slideshow then change it down and turn music straight right back on 2) I happened to be warned that the multi-CD changed does not necessarily work therefore not to ever depend on it and intent to own some body modification CDs sporadically alternatively 3) they’ll not enable you to hook up an Ipod; there was a good way for connecting a cable between Ipod and a head unit but they will never enable it. We managed to make it work it was the source of some last minute stress for me but. We strongly recommend this as being a place for an extremely unforgettable intimate and wedding reception that is unique. We entertained about 45-48 guests regarding the yacht having a seated dinner after which all of us mingled regarding the top and reduced decks afterward. In my experience it absolutely was ideal for that size audience including all of the solution staff through the Lake’s catering company. Though advertised to keep 70 for a seated dinner, I would personallyn’t suggest for over about 50 individuals or it may be considered a bit tight once you think about tables for the dessert, presents, guestbooks and service staff etc. I would personally want to book a wedding anniversary event here once again as time goes by.

Lake Las Vegas, Nevada Marina’s answer:

Many thanks for the great review. We’ve updated our yacht dramatically this season. We’ve a brand new smart television that is split form our sound system. We also provide the capacity to utilize the ipad/iphone sytem for music for the motorboat. We agree entirely in the sitting for the sit back supper, 50 visitors maximum, we now have revised our information to mirror that. Many thanks once again for the review that is great.