Just Exactly Exactly What Perform Some Markings on Circuit Breakers Suggest?

Maybe you have been confused in what the markings on circuit breakers suggest? Comprehending the markings on electric gear is a simple must make sure a safe and dependable electric installation. Circuit breaker marking demands are founded because of the needs based in the NEC as well as the UL 489 product standard. This short article will talk about the many markings that are common where they could be discovered.

The UL 489 product standard for Molded Case Circuit Breakers specifies the given information to be marked in circuit breakers and where its become situated, so let’s talk about what information has to be marked regarding the circuit breaker as well as the location for which you will see those markings. Remember the UL® standard specifies requirements that are minimum. Circuit breaker manufacturers may possibly provide extra information or offer information in a far more location that is convenient.

Markings Visible without Eliminating Trims or Covers

UL 489 requires that some markings be noticeable without eliminating trims or covers. This location is normally called the handle escutcheon (see picture 1).

Picture 1. Markings visible with trims or covers set up

Markings Visible with Trims or Covers Removed

UL 489 requires other markings be noticeable on a circuit that is installed with trims or covers eliminated. This location is usually known as the real face associated with the circuit breaker (see pictures 2, 3, 4).

Picture 2. Markings noticeable with trims or covers eliminated

Other markings that ought to be noticeable with trims or covers eliminated are:

Photo 3. Markings visible with trims or covers removed

Multi-pole circuit breakers are constructed of either a typical journey, where all poles are mechanically tripped whenever one of several poles trips, or a completely independent journey construction where just the pole this is certainly associated with the overcurrent condition trips. In cases where a 2-pole circuit breaker won’t have an inside typical journey function, then it should be marked “Independent Trip” or “No Common Trip. ” NEC 240.20(B) may be the requirement that is foundational a typical journey function in a circuit breaker; nonetheless, in addition continues on to explain where separate journey bristlr login is allowed.

For Replacement utilize Only not-CTL –The Class CTL (circuit restricting) panelboard has just experienced existence for approximately 25 years, although the illumination and appliance branch circuit panelboard has been doing the NEC for a long time. CTL panelboards have actually a rejection means built to reject significantly more than the number that is appropriate of breakers which can be set up when you look at the panel. The marking “For replacement utilize just Not CTL Assemblies” means that the circuit breaker won’t have rejection that is CTL and it is meant for replacement in older gear pre-dating the CTL requirements for circuit breakers and panelboards. Circuit breakers with this specific designation ought not to be set up in a panelboard marked “Class CTL Panelboard” since that might be a breach associated with the report on the installation NEC 110.3(B).

Markings Found in Other Places

The markings we are going to discuss below can happen in virtually any location except the straight straight back of this circuit breaker. These markings consist of:

40°C –This marking shows the most ambient temperature in that your circuit breaker may be used at its marked ampere rating without rerating the ampacity associated with circuit breaker. This marking is necessary for thermal-magnetic circuit breakers and it is optional for electronic journey circuit breakers they must be marked 25°C unless they are only suitable for a 25°C ambient, in which case. As soon as the ambient heat rises above 40°C, the designer may prefer to consult the maker to acquire rerating information (see item 4 in photo 3).

Class CTL –Circuit breakers marked Class CTL have actually a rejection means created in to the circuit breaker. Class CTL panelboards or assemblies, along with Class CTL circuit breakers, avoid more circuit breaker poles from being set up as compared to true quantity which is why the apparatus is ranked.

HACR type –This marking suggests the circuit breaker would work for usage using the combined team engine installments typically present in heating, ac and refrigeration gear. TheNEC2005 no further has this marking requirement. The electric industry determined that circuit breakers are believed ideal for usage with such gear without the further evaluation, consequently, the HACR marking isn’t any much much longer required on air cooling and refrigeration equipment or in circuit breakers for usage within these applications. The necessity because of this marking has additionally been taken out of the UL 1995 product standard for HVAC gear (see product 3 in picture 1).

Optimum cable size –Circuit breakers are generally marked with a cable range, nonetheless that marking isn’t mandatory. Then the maximum wire size must be marked in any location except the back (see item 5 in photo 3) if the circuit breaker cannot accept the next larger wire size required for the ampere rating,.

Individually delivered connectors –If connectors aren’t factory installed for a circuit breaker, then it should be marked utilizing the connectors that are proper terminal kits needed in virtually any location except the straight straight back (see product 8 in picture 3).