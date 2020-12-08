John Mayer don’t precisely have a homosexual relationship with gossip writer Perez Hilton

Selena Gomez

While on a rest from her on-again-off-again relationship with Justin Bieber in December 2014, Selena Gomez ended up being rumored to be setting up utilizing the supermodel that is openly bisexual Delevingne. The former Disney darling told Pride supply that she got a kick out from the chatter.

“truthfully, we enjoyed it. I did not mind it. Particularly she said because they weren’t talking about other people in my life for once, which was wonderful. “Honestly, though, Delevingne is incredible and incredibly available and she camsloveaholics.com simply makes me personally available. She is so fun and she actually is simply excessively adventurous, and often we simply want that within my life, and so I did not mind it. It was loved by me.” When expected her sexuality, Gomez replied, “Oh, I think everybody does, no matter who they are if she ever questioned. I actually do, yeah, needless to say. Positively. I do believe it really is healthier to achieve a viewpoint on who you really are deep down, concern yourself and challenge your self; it is critical to do this.”

Gavin Rossdale

For quite some time, Gavin Rossdale ended up being cheerfully Mr. Gwen Stefani. Nonetheless, within the 1980s, the Bush frontman had been evidently sowing their oats that are wild he pleased, including with another guy. Rossdale apparently had a love with cross-dressing performer Marilyn (created Peter Robinson). If the tale broke in ’09, Rossdale initially denied it, but he arrived clean this year, trying to explain to Details (via the newest York day-to-day News), “I’ve never desired to appear shut about any of it, it isn’t one thing i have discussed actually since it’s been within the glare of the tabloid globe, it is simply those types of things move ahead.”

He included, “when you are 17, Jesus Christ, I do not think there is such a thing strange about any style of any such thing you are researching life. It is a right section of growing up which is it, no longer, believe it or not . Yeah, experimentation had been it you should know that which you like, and I also understand what i love.”

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore got hitched 3 x: in 1994 to club owner Jeremy Thomas, in 2001 to comedian Tom Green, as well as in 2012 to Will Kopelman. But between husbands and boyfriends, the actress apparently had an affair that is steamy mag editor Jane Pratt. Barrymore showed up from the address of Pratt’s Jane magazine in 1997, therefore gossip hounds drew in conclusion it occurred sometime around then.

In 2007, the newest York Post (via AllWomensTalk) stated that Pratt told Howard Stern, “One of my goals would be to go back to Howard’s show and make sure he understands the facts about Drew Barrymore and me personally . It had been somebody famous. I did so have sexual intercourse with Drew Barrymore.”

Pratt is almost certainly not the very last of Barrymore’s feminine paramours. a source told the nationwide Enquirer in February 2018, “Barrymore is being more open than ever before about her desire for having a severe relationship with a lady. This has been tough for Drew to meet up anyone because she is a mom that is working . She is been asking pals in the market, particularly homosexual females, when they understand anybody they might fix her up with.”

Madonna

You may possibly keep in mind model Jenny Shimizu bragging about bagging bisexual actress Angelina Jolie within their Foxfire days, however the Oscar-winner is not the actual only real A-lister Shimizu has allegedly romanced. Shimizu penned inside her memoir (via Pink News) that she fundamentally acted as being a booty that is top-secret for Madonna for many years, even while the Queen of Pop was at highly-publicized relationships with guys. Shimizu also reported Madge utilized her as a “sex servant.”

Shimizu apparently was not Madge’s just partner that is same-sex. Madonna has also been associated with actress Sandra Bernhard and socialite Ingrid Casares. During a 1988 joint meeting on The belated Show with David Letterman, Bernhard told the host that she and Madonna slept together, nevertheless the actress later denied it. Madonna’s bro, Christopher Ciccone, published within the everyday Mail in 2008, that Madge came across Casares in 1991 at her very own brand new 12 months’s Eve party, and that the set quietly hooked up for near to 15 years.