Kino Lorber will launch on Blu-ray Karel Reisz’s movie Isadora (1968), featuring Vanessa Redgrave, James Fox, and Jason Robards. The production will likely be readily available for purchase on 16 june.
Valhalla Rising Blu-ray
IFC movies will launch on Blu-ray Nicolas Winding Refn’s period thriller Valhalla increasing (2009), featuring Mads Mikkelsen, Maarten Stevenson, Gordon Brown, Andrew Flanagan, and Gary Lewis. The production will soon be readily available for purchase on June 2.
Screenbound Pictures: Come Enjoy With Me and also the Playbirds Restoration Comparison
Uk label Screenbound images has furnished us with two renovation evaluations for Come Enjoy beside me and also the Playbirds, that are contained in the future The Mary Millington film Collection Blu-ray box set.
Wild wild Birds of Prey 4K Blu-ray
Warner Bros. Entertainment has formally established it will launch on 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray Cathy Yan’s movie wild wild Birds of Prey (2020), featuring Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Pйrez, and Chris Messina. The 2 releases will soon be readily available for purchase may 12.
Mary, Queen of Scots Blu-ray
Kino Lorber have actually detail by detail their future Blu-ray launch of Charles Jarrott’s movie Mary, Queen of Scots (1971), featuring Vanessa Redgrave, Glenda shagle video chat Jackson, Patrick McGoohan, Timothy Dalton, and Nigel Davenport. The production will soon be designed for purchase on 9 june.
The Blackout: Invasion Earth Blu-ray
Shout Factory will release on Blu-ray Egor Baranov’s film The Blackout: intrusion planet (2019), featuring Lukerya Ilyashenko, Pyotr Fyodorov, Svetlana Ivanova, Aleksey Chadov, and Konstantin Lavronenko. The production is supposed to be designed for purchase on June 2.
Samurai Marathon 1855 Blu-ray
Well get USA will launch on Blu-ray Bernard Rose’s Samurai Marathon 1855. The production shall be around for sale may 12.
Shout Factory: The Lost Continent Detailed for Blu-ray
Shout Factory has detailed its future release that is blu-ray of missing Continent (1968), featuring Eric Porter, Hildegard Knef, Suzanna Leigh, Tony Beckley, and Nigel inventory. The production is likely to be designed for purchase on April 28.
Tokyo Godfathers Blu-ray
Shout Factory and GKIDS have actually detailed their upcoming release that is blu-ray of Kon’s movie Tokyo Godfathers (2003), that will be designed for purchase on June 2.
Upcoming Kino Lorber Blu-ray Releases
Kino Lorber have actually detail by detail their future release that is blu-ray of Castle’s Let’s Kill Uncle (1966), and confirmed they are preparing releases of this Choirboys (1977) rather than Steal such a thing Small (1959).
The Etruscan Smile Blu-ray
The MVD Entertainment Group, in relationship in colaboration with Lightyear Entertainment, has established so it shall circulate on Blu-ray Oded Binnun and Mihal Brezis’ movie The Etruscan Smile. The production are going to be designed for purchase on 16 june.
Vivarium Blu-ray
Lionsgate home theatre has formally established it will launch on Blu-ray Lorcan Finnegan’s movie Vivarium (2019), featuring Jesse Eisenberg, Imogen Poots, and Jonathan Aris. The production shall be accessible to buy may 12.
Fear the hiking Dead: the whole Fifth Season Blu-ray
Lionsgate home theatre has formally established so it shall launch on Blu-ray Fear the hiking Dead: the whole Fifth Season. The production will be around for sale may 19.
Fantasy Island Blu-ray
Sony images entertainment has formally established it will launch on Blu-ray Jeff Wadlow’s movie Fantasy Island (2020), featuring Michael Peсa, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, and Jimmy O. Yang. The production shall be around to buy may 12.
Blu-ray Sales, March 15-21: Jumanji Hits The Next Level of Home Media
For the week that ended on March 21st, Sony images entertainment’s Jumanji: The second degree debuted at no. 1 in the Blu-ray-only and general package-media charts. The level that is next a robust hit for the suppliers final December, grossing nearly $797 million globally on top of its approximated $125-million manufacturing spending plan.
The Captain Blu-ray – Exclusive Giveaway
Blu-ray.com and Well Go USA are providing people the opportunity to win copies regarding the Captain, a dramatization of a proper life Chinese event where an Airbus’ cockpit windshield disintegrated throughout a journey currently suffering from a violent storm. The Captain can be obtained on Blu-ray March 31.
Severin Films Announces May Releases
Severin movies has established it will include three brand brand new games to its Blu-ray catalog in-may: The Vice that is strange of Wardh (1971), Horrors of Spider Island (1960), and Satan’s Slave (1987). The releases may be designed for purchase may 26.
Bush: reside in Tampa Blu-ray
Cleopatra Entertainment, in with association the MVD Entertainment Group, has formally established so it will launch on Blu-ray Bush: are now living in Tampa. The production may be designed for purchase on 24 april.
Massacre movie: New 4K Restoration of Men Behind the sun’s rays just around the corner to Blu-ray
Massacre movie has established that it’ll launch on Blu-ray Tun Fei Mou’s movie guys Behind sunlight (1988), featuring Hsu Gou, Tie Long Jin, Zhaohua Mei, Zhe Quan, and Gang Wang. The release is anticipated to reach available on the market later on in 2010.
Arrow movie: After Midnight in addition to Guyver Prepped for Blu-ray
Arrow movie has established it will launch on Blu-ray After Midnight (2019) additionally the Guyver (1991). The 2 releases are going to be readily available for purchase in June.
Eureka Entertainment: First examine New 4K Restoration of Johnnie To’s Thrown Down
Eureka Entertainment has furnished us by having a formal trailer for the present 4K renovation of Johnnie To’s action thriller Thrown Down (2004), featuring Louis Koo, Aaron Kwok, Tony Ka Fai Leung, Siu-Fai Cheung, and Jordan Chan. The renovation will be released on Blu-ray may 18.
Gretel & Hansel Blu-ray
Warner Bros. Home theatre, in colaboration with Orion images, has formally established that it’ll launch on Blu-ray Oz Perkins’ movie Gretel & Hansel (2020), featuring Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw, Charles Babalola, and Ian Kenny. The production will be accessible for sale may 5.
The Blue that is cold Blu-ray 5 times ago
Kino Lorber have actually detail by detail their future release that is blu-ray of Cold Blue (2018), that will be readily available for purchase on April 7.