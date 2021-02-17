Immediate unsecured loan and income loan by PayMe Asia

No further economic crunch. Payme Asia offers you the quantity of loan you’re looking for, anytime-anywhere.

About Payme Asia

Payme Asia offering flexi that is online in Asia makes it simple to get both hands on temporary money loans. Our wage based loans are revolutionary with quick approval and transfers. We work to make sure the applying procedure is fast, safe and completely safe.

Great things about Payme Asia

Effortless Login

Walk a mile in few steps with exclusive mobile app based process that is login

Accurate Assessment

You may be valuable. Understand your value.

Swift Approval

You will never ever be in queue once more

Immediate Cash

Don’t allow your aspirations and needs watch for money

Understand what the globe is Buzzing about PayMe Asia

Company Standard

“Leading fintech business, went formal about increasing USD 2 million from Singapore-based Angel Investors. The investment round included the credit line from numerous non-banking economic businesses (NBFCs) and fresh money in the equity round.”

Times During The Asia

PayMe Asia, a Noida-based online financing platform, has raised $2 million from Singapore-based angel investors. Created in 2016 by Mahesh Shukla, previous monetary analyst at Barclays, and Sandeep Singh, previous administrator at Genpact.

Inc42

“Noida-based online lending startup PayMe India has apparently raised $2 Mn in financing from Singapore-based angel investors. The startup will make use of the financing primarily for capability and market expansion, depending on a Times Of Asia report.”

Cash Touch

“Promising a solution that is unique temporary credit demands, this business provides two primary forms of services: advance salary and loan advisory. The advance income solution is aimed mainly at salaried experts to satisfy their temporary economic requirements.”

NewsBytes

PayMe Asia is a fintech that is noida-based providing short-term and long-lasting loans to salaried people. Its web site says one could take that loan of Rs. 1,000-1,00,000 for 2-30 times at 2-6% interest per thirty days and Rs. 500 processing fee.

Inc42 And IAMAI

“Inc42 And IAMAI Launch Set Of 30 Growing Fintech Startups In Asia. PayMe Asia provides a choice of вЂAdvanceвЂ™ salary into the salaried workers, to greatly help with short-term capital needs. Workers of every partnered organisations can borrow as much as an astonishing 50% of these web month-to-month earnings.”

VCCircle

Noida-based fin-tech startup PayMe Asia, that provides loans to salaried workers, has raised $2 million (Rs 13 crore) in an angel round of financing from a number of Singapore-based angel investors, a business declaration stated.

TechStory

“Fintech startup PayMe Asia has raised $2 million in financing from Singapore based Angel Investors. The investment round included the personal credit line from numerous non-banking economic businesses (NBFCs) and cash that is fresh the equity round.”

Means of E-Nach, E-Sign and E-Mandate.

Testimonials

Aghilesh Nair

вЂњNow that is exactly what I call a site. Ignoring the known undeniable fact that there have been few days delay in disbursal, the thing I love may be the means they customized my concern. A gentleman named Mahesh called me up and made certain the disbursal occurred. He was very sounded and professional really desperate to assist. I will suggest this to everyone.вЂќ

Sakar Verma

вЂњExcellent solution Best service ever. We required some funds for medical function and additionally they managed to get fast and simple for me personally. I happened to be in contact with Mr Vishal who’s very expert and got the working work done quickly. The help staff is quite courteous additionally the transfer of income is lightening fast and simple documentation as well. Searching forward for proceeded company. Thank you team Payme Asia.вЂќ

Nasrin Jahan

вЂњNeeded moneyy it had been a miracle in my situation that Payme Asia authorized my loan and disbursed the total amount. I happened to be maybe not alert to it the cheque was taken by them from my home. I becamen’t yes concerning the loan. Nonetheless my loan had been authorized and I also was intimated via mail. It had been a great assistance. I would suggest them to others aswell.вЂќ

Vikram Singh

вЂњQuick and effortless solution to meet short-term cash requirements, i acquired my loan disbursed on second time it self as well as on prompt repayment i obtained greater eligibility for next loan. Repayment ended up being effortless by NetBanking. Probably the most important things is the extremely competitive rates of interest in comparison with a number of other flexi loans for sale in Asia on line. Highly recommended..вЂќ

Ranjeeta Naik

вЂњVery quick solution If anybody in urgently need in cash then do not waste your own time in anywhere for loan. Just register with paymeindia to get that loan. Team is supportive and supply extremely fast solution.вЂќ