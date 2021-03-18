Immediate personal bank loan and wage loan by PayMe Asia

No further crunch that is financial. Payme Asia provides you with the total amount of loan you’re looking for, anytime-anywhere.

Just just just How much money do you will need?

For the length of time do it is wanted by you?

Borrowing

Interest

Processing Fee

Payment

* terms and conditions use

About Payme India

Payme Asia offering online flexi loans in Asia allows you to get the hands on short-term money loans.

Our wage based loans are revolutionary with quick approval and transfers. We strive to ensure that the applying procedure is fast, safe and completely safe.

Great things about Payme Asia

Simple Login

Walk a mile in few actions with exclusive mobile app based login procedure

Accurate Assessment

You will be valuable. Understand your value.

Swift Approval

You shall never ever take queue once more

Immediate Cash

Do not let your ambitions and requires watch for money

Media

Know very well what the globe is Buzzing about PayMe Asia

Company Standard

“Leading fintech business, went formal about increasing USD 2 million from Singapore-based Angel Investors. The investment round included the credit line from numerous non-banking economic businesses (NBFCs) and fresh money in the equity round.”

Times During The Asia

PayMe Asia, A noida-based online financing platform, has raised $2 million from Singapore-based angel investors.

Launched in 2016 by Mahesh Shukla, previous economic analyst at Barclays, and Sandeep Singh, previous professional at Genpact.

Inc42

” Noida-based lending that is online PayMe India has apparently raised $2 Mn in money from Singapore-based angel investors. The startup will utilize the financing primarily for ability and market expansion, according to a times during the India report.”

Cash Touch

“Promising a solution that is unique short-term credit demands, this provider provides two main kinds of services: advance salary and loan advisory. The http://titleloansusa.info/payday-loans-mt advance income service is aimed primarily at salaried experts to meet up with their temporary economic requirements.”

NewsBytes

PayMe Asia is just a fintech that is noida-based providing short-term and long-lasting loans to salaried people. Its web site claims it’s possible to simply just just take that loan of Rs. 1,000-1,00,000 for 2-30 times at 2-6% interest per and Rs month. 500 processing cost.

Inc42 And IAMAI

“Inc42 And IAMAI Launch Variety Of 30 Fintech that is emerging Startups Asia. PayMe Asia provides a choice of â€˜Advanceâ€™ salary into the salaried workers, to support short-term money needs. Workers of every partnered organisations can borrow up to a whopping 50% of the web month-to-month earnings.”

Noida-based startup that is fin-tech Asia, that provides loans to salaried workers, has raised $2 million (Rs 13 crore) in a angel round of financing from a lot of Singapore-based angel investors, an organization declaration stated.

“Fintech startup PayMe Asia has raised $2 million in financing from Singapore based Angel Investors.

The investment round included the credit line from numerous non-banking monetary businesses (NBFCs) and fresh profit the equity round.”

Process of E-Nach, E-Sign and E-Mandate.

Testimonials

Aghilesh Nair

â€œNow That is what we call a site. Ignoring the known proven fact that there have been few days delay in disbursal, the things I love may be the method they customized my concern. A gentleman named Mahesh called me up and made certain the disbursal occurred. He had been really expert and sounded extremely desperate to assist. I would recommend this to everyone.â€

â€œExcellent solution Best solution ever. We required some funds for medical function and so they managed to get easy and quick in my situation. I became in touch with Mr Vishal that is really professional and got the task done quickly. The help staff is quite courteous therefore the transfer of cash is lightening fast and simple documentation as well. Searching forward for proceeded company. Thank you team Payme Asia.â€

â€œNeeded moneyy it had been a wonder in my situation that Payme Asia authorized my loan and disbursed the quantity.

I became perhaps not alert to it they took the cheque from my home. I becamen’t certain concerning the loan. Nevertheless my loan ended up being authorized and I also ended up being intimated via mail. It had been a help that is great. I recommend them to other people aswell.â€

â€œQuick and effortless solution to satisfy temporary cash requirements, i obtained my loan disbursed on second time it self as well as on prompt re re re payment i obtained higher eligibility for next loan. Repayment ended up being effortless by NetBanking. The absolute most thing that is important the very competitive rates of interest in comparison with a number of other flexi loans for sale in Asia on line. Definitely recommended..â€

â€œVery quick solution then dont waste your time in anywhere for cash loan if anyone in urgently need in money. Simply register with paymeindia to get a loan. Team is supportive and supply extremely fast service.â€