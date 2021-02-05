I believe speaking with the gf is an error.

Katie 17, 2012, 9:42 am july

We agree with you… i dunno. Its difficult. I recently know personally i couldnt just let the lady glare at me personally for no reason… like, sorry woman, be angry at him. I’ve done absolutely nothing to you. But thats simply anyone I will be.

Like i stated, i wouldnt walk out my option to attempt to keep in touch with her, but she will turn her focus from the LW being an issue to the guy being the issue, which is what is going on if she sets the record straight with the girlfriend, hopefully.

Katie 17, 2012, 9:50 am july

As well as, exactly just what can you want to bet they talk all the time that he is feeding his new girlfriend the whole “crazy ex” routine to explain why? And was operating into one another really and truly just a coincidence?

Nadine July 17, 2012, 9:52 am

I could realise why you’d believe means, it isnt nice never to be liked, but We see the page to be in regards to the LW relationship with ex-BF, maybe maybe not the ex-BF relationship that is current. Thats simply a complicator. The LW can just only get a grip on her own actions, and overlook the ex-BF calling and being irritating. New GF to his relationship is none of her company, and honestly, the 2 girls don’t need to be buddies after all. It could you need to be an additional url to the man when it comes to LW, that is wanting to cut ties that are emotional.

Katie July 17, 2012, 9:54 am

Thats a point that is good sure!

Nadine July 17, 2012, 10:01 am

Oh and god, we hate the crazy ex routine – I accustomed be buddies with this specific band of dudes whom once had such lady-issues, and all sorts of the girls they dated would get crazy i’d get really surprised, cos they seemed so normal to me on them after a couple of weeks and? Then it ended up being realised by me personally wasn’t the girls, its the inventors. While the girls were all simply normal those who, you realize, desired to understand if that they had a boyfriend or not…….

Katie 17, 2012, 10:04 am july

Yea. Its love, as soon as that occurs enough times- what’s the denominator that is common? YOU MIGHT BE!!

I do feel detrimental to this new GF. She deserves to own a guy’s complete attention. And she deserves some guy who isnt hung through to their ex, calling her and telling her which he still dreams intensely about her and material. Thats messed up! And she most likely hates the LW because she’s being told by the guy a lot of crap about her. Its just all incorrect. The whole thing.

Nadine 17, 2012, 10:09 am july

Personally I think bad on her behalf too, but she has to watch out for by herself. Its difficult being the girlfriend that is first a long relationship, but thats generally why many people go into all of them with their eyes available. Oh and the man has to get rid of dropping “But We have a girlllllllfriend! ” into conversation. We keep imagining him carrying it out the method the crossdresser does it in minimal Britain, perhaps you have seen that? “Oh, but I’m a layyyyydeee! ”

Bagge72 17, 2012, 10:25 am july

Yeah that “but I have girlfriend” line is such crap, the LW understands he is just looking for a reaction everytime he says it that he has a GF. He desires the LW become like “well I don’t care if you do have a GF, i am going to nevertheless blow you” or “Dump that skank, and get back to me”

Katie 17, 2012, 10:27 am july

Yea, its like whenever i was in twelfth grade and me and my boyfriend would break up almost every other week, in which he would “accidently” we would fight and get back together text me or something just so.

Lets_be_honest July 17, 2012, 2:45 pm

@katie, hahaha “just so we would fight to get straight right back together”

Kerrycontrary July 17, 2012, 10:05 am

I’ve said right here a great deal, if the man whips out of the word that is“crazy operate one other means. I understand therefore men that are many utilize that word to full cover up with regards to their dickish behavior.

Will.i.am July 17, 2012, 11:56 am

We don’t understand why individuals would phone somebody crazy into the place that is first. I simply state we didn’t see eye to eye long-term and then leave it at that. The very fact which you place a “crazy” label onto it, makes me think you may well be one that loves to stir the muck.

Will.i.am July 17, 2012, 11:57 am

Additionally, you could be kinda crazy as well if you are willing to call someone crazy, wouldn’t that mean?

Rilooyah 17, 2012, 4:44 pm july

Therefore real! As soon as the “crazy” comes down, Im operating one other method. I believe it absolutely was stated above- whenever you attract the crazy, the denominator that is common constantly YOU, friend.

Bagge72 July 17, 2012, 10:21 am

To be honest, that its partially the LW’s fault, she understands that he’s in this relationship, and she’s knows that if this occurred to her she most likely will be upset about any of it too, yet somehow she will continue to answer this dudes calls despite the fact that he keeps stating that he is dreaming about her, and all sorts of of that bull shit.

Lets_be_honest July 17, 2012, 10:26 am

Yep! We completely agree. LW, simply stop responding to. Don’t talk to the woman because your simply likely to cause drama. You must just understand he’s maybe not your boyfriend and also you nevertheless like their attention, the reality that you understand he’s got a gf is causing you to a bad man in this too.

Katie 17, 2012, 10:35 am july

This is certainly a point that is great you dudes. I didnt think about it like this.

So LW, them happyness, leave them alone!! Like eljay (i love you, eljay) said, someone has to be the adult in this situation if you really do respect their relationship and wish. You have to do it if he is not willing to be.

Painted_lady 17, 2012, 2:17 pm july

Amen bestie – we accept you about talking to your girlfriend. That knows just just what this guy has stated concerning the LW to justify their chatting many times, but even though the relationship is none of the business, the fact that the LW additionally the girlfriend that is new met now i do believe enables the LW some freedom. That I had heard about and wanted to get along with (I’m going to assume that the LW wants that? ) and it went horribly, I might reach out and go, hey, I’m so sorry that went badly if I had been in a situation where a friend brought someone around. She does not fundamentally need certainly to state, “Hey, which means that your boyfriend happens to be saying that is___ in my experience and he’s the only calling https://datingmentor.org/polish-hearts-review, and then he explained you’re ok with this particular, ” just “Hey, I’m therefore sorry that went defectively, I happened to be underneath the impression you had been fine with our being buddies, but i simply recognized I’m perhaps maybe not fine with your being friends either, so that it’s no problem anymore. ”

Kerrycontrary July 17, 2012, 9:37 am

I’dn’t speak to the girlfriend about any of it. I would want is their ex of 3 years reaching out to me if I were dating someone for two months the last thing. And simply to share with you you respect her relationship? I might think you’re bullshitting me personally and playing mind games. Just just Take Wendy’s advice and inform your ex lover you don’t wish to hear them alone from him for a while, and then leave. Actually they probably won’t work-out them work that out themselves because you are still in the picture (which doesn’t do great things for a new relationship), but let.

Kerrycontrary July 17, 2012, 9:39 am

Oh in addition, if we had been the latest gf and my bf and I also went into their ex at a club i might additionally need that individuals leave straight away. It is therefore uncomfortable. Everybody pretends they can be” that is“mature stay buddies with exes and stay completely ok if your SO’s ex turns up, but why? You don’t have to be okay with being around your boyfriends ex-girlfriend of 36 months.

Bagge72 17, 2012, 10:28 am july