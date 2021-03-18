Hi, i cannot appear to have the game to load. Says its missing a SDL2.dll file. Any assistance?

Verify that you’ve got the update that is latest for windows/mac/linux. Until you have a very old variation, like Windows 7, it will work. Attempt to uninstall and do the installation once again. If it nevertheless fails, right here you’ve got a guide about how to resolve the problem about the lacking file. It is pretty straight ahead: either it explains just how to down load the file or simple tips to fix the overall game. Hope it can help!

Hi! i enjoy your game and i wonder, will there be any updates or even the overall game is completed? Since this could be the only jojo romantic novel I have discovered.

ps : if anybody understands just about any jojo novels that are romantic you please let me know?

ps2: sorry for my English that is bad bc’s perhaps maybe not my very very very first language

Hello!! Myself and my pal have now been playing Joestar Stuck and we think itвЂ™s great but we have been having difficulty benefiting from of this art and I also dont know very well what our company is lacking! Do you have got helpful tips at all or is it possible to provide any assistance! This game is loved by us a great deal and would like to finish all of it!

For me we must’ve get to be the close buddies with jonathan rather than be in a relationship with him, ya’know that’s kinda creepy

Im so confused. how can you actually have fun with the game, Ive been attempting to open the goddamn apply for thirty minutes, but i can not. Perhaps i will be too stupid with this lo

Improvement: we figured it away, but once ever we make an effort to open Joestarstruck,exe, it claims it was missing or something that it couldn’t open and.

Did you figure it away? Is it possible to please assist me personally, I’m not sure how exactly to start the file.

please for the passion for God, do have more of Dio. Id love to see some spicy action with this.

Downloaded the overall game twice now, whilst still being only have the Demo for josuke? Am i something lol that is missing

exact exact exact same. discovered a remedy?

can there be a spicy closing? Seeking technology purposes

ngl this might be kinda cringe i’d rather draw one of dio’s furry animal’s dicks from phantom blood than play this josuke appears like a skeleton 0/10 do not suggest

that has been super homosexual

gay for u- wait what

okay and this is awesome!! ive gotten all of the good ends, and bad people now I recently really need to get the neutrals. everyone loves jonathan alot currently which means this can be biased but he could be so freaking precious in this omg!! thank u guys so much when planning on taking time away from ur everyday lives to produce this! I am hoping this isnt all that people will dsicover from u all!! i literally love this sm!!

Oh Jesus, would you please share the way you got the nice ends?? We just reached one with Jonathan!

just exactly how’d you obtain a good ending with jonathan i keep getting away from sync

(we copied and pasted this, because i recently responded another person’s comparable question)

The things I did ended up being choose all the “polite” discussion choices, sat right in front regarding the course, remained after course to communicate with Jonathan, stay during lunch then. Then, we decided on to not hit snooze to ensure that i possibly could arrive at course early and keep in touch with Jonathan once more (make sure he understands which you arrived to report right back from the objective). He is, tell him that there’s nothing wrong with being boring, and then when you get to the beach and sit down with him to read a book, tell him you’re smiling because you’re happy when he talks about how boring. During the soccer game, simply tell him the facts, then in the future, tell him you arrived as you wished to spending some time with him. That ought to be it! 😀

We install the overall game nevertheless when We attempt to ready to zoosk visitors accept will not allow me to play please inform the thing I can perform also We on a Acer Chromebook 15 can it work?