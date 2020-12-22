Freedom First Selects QCash Financial to offer Cash Advance Alternative

Utilizing QCash FinancialвЂ™s item suite, Freedom First can provide an lending that is affordable to users whom otherwise might depend on expensive solutions like traditional payday advances to pay for unanticipated costs. QCash is an automatic lending that is digital and makes use of the memberвЂ™s credit history aided by the standard bank to underwrite, accept and fund the mortgage in less than 1 minute. The costs and prices connected with QCash loans are substantially below those charged by old-fashioned lenders that are short-term.

вЂњOur mission at Freedom First is helping people prosper вЂ“ helping communities thrive. So we measure our value by just how much we surrender,вЂќ said Dave Prosser, Freedom FirstвЂ™s Senior Vice President of Community developing. вЂњWe take pride in meeting our peopleвЂ™ requirements right where these are generally on the economic journey, if they are only getting started or they want cash administration choices during more difficult times. QCash FinancialвЂ™s automated solution is simple, fast, and bases underwriting decisions from the memberвЂ™s relationship with us, perhaps Ohio online payday loans maybe not really a credit score.вЂќ

вЂњFreedom First knows just how access that is important money is actually for breaking the period of financial obligation and attaining monetary stability,вЂќ said Ben Morales, CEO of QCash Financial. вЂњSmall-dollar loans provide better prices and terms. Delivering money quickly to people may be a strong part of going users toward enhanced economic wellness. Freedom First appears down for all grouped communities that require their solutions probably the most, and weвЂ™re proud to be a partner together with them.вЂќ

The QCash loan platform was created in 2004 by WSECU following the credit unionвЂ™s tellers noticed a number that is substantial of people needed tiny, short-term loans from payday loan providers which were recharging exorbitant costs and rates of interest. It really is provided being a label that is white to banking institutions. To learn more, contact Ben Morales at bmorales@q-cash.com .

About Freedom First Credit Union

Freedom First Credit Union has significantly more than 52,000 people and $533 million in assets and it is headquartered when you look at the Roanoke, Virginia. With 10 branches in Roanoke and brand brand New River Valleys, Freedom First is producing regional vitality that is economic their core effect banking programs for affordable housing, transport, financial training, effect banking, and community revitalization. Find out more about Impact Services .

About QCash Financial

QCash Financial is really a CUSO providing automated, cloud-based, omni-channel financing technology that allows finance institutions to produce short-term loans quickly to your individuals they provide. QCash Financial, a wholly-owned subsidiary of WSECU in Olympia, Wash., began being a loan that is short-term for the credit unionвЂ™s people in 2004. To learn more about QCash, visit Q-Cash.com

