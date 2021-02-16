Free Change Information. Boston Fast-Food Workers Join 300-City Labor Day Strike

Bay State Consumers вЂOverchargedвЂ™ Billions by Resources?

Picture Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons a report that is new two energy businesses have actually filled their power prices for clients in Massachusetts as well as other brand New England states. The allegations are now being built in a brand new white paper by environmentally friendly Defense Fund. Craig Altemose, master of general general public policy when it comes to team 350 Mass for the Better Future,вЂ¦

Rule Aims to Safeguard Mass. Residents From Payday Loan Abuses

Customer advocates are praising an innovative new guideline granted on Thursday by the Customer Financial Protection Bureau that will require payday loan providers to start out confirming a borrowerвЂ™s capacity to repay the mortgage before rolling it over into a loan that is new. The rule aims to quit loan providers from using hopeless individuals who would you like to borrow moreвЂ¦

Boston Fast-Food Workers Join Labor Day that is 300-City Strike

Even though many of us had per day down on labor time, fast-food employees in boston had been those types of in 300 towns who walked off their jobs in a demand better wages plus the straight to join a union. The Boston action began at 6 a.m. at a fast-food franchise on Tremont Avenue. Among theвЂ¦

Extreme Weather Events: вЂLetвЂ™s Talk About ThemвЂ™

With residents of Texas and Louisiana struggling to recoup from exactly just what has been categorized due to the fact rain event that is worst in U.S. history, Bay Staters will quickly have an opportunity to talk about and find out about extreme climate activities. Karen pricing is ecological co-chair for the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts. The League isвЂ¦

Minimum-Wage Increase Generating Dent in MA Child Poverty

ItвЂ™s a substantial dent. The share of Massachusetts kiddies staying in poverty is down, and state task development along side current boosts within the minimum wage are cited as big facets pressing the trend that is positive. The info through the Census BureauвЂ™s United states Community Survey reveal the youngster poverty price for Massachusetts dropped fromвЂ¦

Boston Will Drive to give Temporary Protected Reputation for Immigrants

A measure is pending ahead of the Boston City Council to urge the Trump administration to give Temporary Protected reputation (TPS). TPS is really a humanitarian system meant to supply safe haven in the us for people fleeing problems such as for example normal catastrophes, wars and gangs. Up to now, the management is moving when you look at the contrary way.вЂ¦

Massachusetts Upgrading in Providing Summertime Dishes to Kids

How many lower-income kids with usage of free summer dishes is down nationwide, but brand brand New England states are doing a lot better than many. Crystal FitzSimons, manager of college and programs that are out-of-school-time the foodstuff analysis and Action Center, which tracks summer time dinner programs in the united states, stated one explanation more Massachusetts kids received summer dishesвЂ¦

Cape Downwinders Oppose House Plan to regenerate Nuke Dump Arrange

A bill reviving intends to deliver lots and lots of a great deal of extremely radioactive waste thousands of kilometers by road, train and barge will come up for the vote inside no credit check payday loans Piedmont OK your home this month. HR 3053 passed the home Energy and Commerce Subcommittee a week ago, breathing new way life into cancelled plans for a controversial nuclear waste repositoryвЂ¦

Proposed SNAP Cuts Target Mass. Seniors, Individuals With Disabilities

President Donald Trump really wants to have a $193 billion piece out from the Supplemental that is federal Nutrition Program on the next ten years, and regional advocates say seniors and Bay Staters with disabilities will be hardest struck by the proposition. Patricia Baker, an insurance policy analyst during the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute, has crunched the figuresвЂ¦

Lawmakers Face Dueling Versions of Marijuana Legalization

State lawmakers are working against an end-of-month deadline to you will need to get together again two contending variations of this cannabis legalization bill. Your house had been the most recent to behave in the measure, and Essex Rep. Frank Moran, whom chairs the Massachusetts Ebony and Latino Legislative Caucus, stated they scored a win by simply making yes the legislation containsвЂ¦

