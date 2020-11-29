Direct Deposit Is completely portable If lost or stolen, an easy task to replace Free upgrade up to A visa card that is personalized fast!

2 fast! PayCard quick! PayCard = Direct Deposit (you may also deposit your earnings taxation reimbursement, social safety advantage, army retirement or other re payment which can be direct deposited) Is completely portable If lost or taken, an easy task to change Free upgrade to an individualized Visa Card

3 Immediate access to your pay considerably protection from holding less money get cash whenever you will need it at ATMs in accordance with money back whenever shopping (worker funds are FDIC insured and PIN safeguarded) No overdraft costs! FDIC pre paid account Shop anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted including many nations outside for the U.S.* complimentary methods for getting your income Why quick! PayCard Countries not included: Balkans, Belarus, Burma, Cote d Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran, Iraq, Liberia, Libya, Montenegro, North Korea, Serbia, Sudan, Syria, UNITA Angola, Yugoslavia and Zimbabwe Note: This list is susceptible to alter during the discernment of Visa

4 Simple methods for getting your earnings The VERY VERY VERY FIRST deal US Post Office Money Order Electronic Transfer to a bank account Request a Check ChekToday, convenience checks Allpoint ATM Withdrawal after you are paid is FREE when using one of the following: POS Store Purchase (including cash-back, where available) – Debit

5 America s s Largest Surcharge-Free Network 35,000 Surcharge-Free ATMs covering all 50 States 1 out of 12 ATMs in the usa Convenient places ATMs located in nationwide and retailer that is regional

6 The fast! PayCard Instant Issue Card Personalized Card Instant issue cardholder s title is certainly not embossed from approved cash loans com login the card aids all popular features of PIN cards plus can be used anywhere Visa is accepted can be utilized at nearly 2 million ATM s and POS places domestic or worldwide Allows cash return from POS acquisitions at participating merchants Card embossed with worker s title and mailed to employee s house within 7-10 times aids all top features of PIN cards plus can be utilized anywhere Visa is accepted Cardholder determines whether to validate acquisitions by having a signature (credit) or a PIN (debit) may be used for online shopping and bill payment After very first payload, the card will immediately update up to a individualized card

7 Cardholder Service – COMPLIMENTARY 24/7/365 Toll-Free customer support Agent Access – English and Spanish, plus extra languages available – you may get assistance with a forgotten PIN quantity – Lost or taken cards can be changed an alternative card will soon be sent within 7-10 company days. 24×7 usage of a person provider Representative site Text Message customer support: RAPID14 ( )

8 COMPLIMENTARY, quick and way that is convenient Cardholders to get relevant and up-to-date information regarding the funds on their cards straight to a cellular phone Text Alerts Cardholders decide to enlist and choose which communications they would like to get Load Alert understand when pay is loaded to card Cardholder defined Low Balance Text BAL to to have the stability of one’s account Bill Payment Cardholders has the chance to settle payments using the funds to their card 2 convenient approaches to spend Phone or internet No enrollment, registration or month-to-month charges $1.50 per bill paid

9 Cardholder Purchase Plans Cardholder select the Point-of-Sale (POS) Purchase Arrange that most useful fits their lifestyles Per Transaction Arrange Fee of $0.50 for every PIN POS transaction Debit Unlimited signature deals Credit Unlimited buy Arrange Flat fee that is monthly of2.99 for limitless PIN POS transactions Debit Unlimited signature deals Credit

10 Card substitution Two Alternatives: 1) Calling customer care, or 2) choose a fresh card envelope from your own stock and present it to your cardholder. USUALLY DO NOT GO INTO THE CARDHOLDER S IDEAS WITHIN THE PORTAL AGAIN. Have actually the cardholder call customer service at When asked to enter the card that is 16-digit, the cardholder DOESN T NEED CERTAINLY TO GO INTO THE BRAND NEW CARD NUMBER. The automated system will give an option to report a lost or stolen card (press 0 ), where the cardholder will talk to a live representative to indicate the new card is a replacement card after a few seconds. Whenever customer support is informed concerning the replacement card, they will certainly CONNECT the brand new card into the cardholder s account that is existing. You are doing need that is NOT alert your payroll workplace of any modifications.

11 Communications and advertising A Rewards Mall for which you get benefits Points from Great Merchants. and invest Them Like Cash! browse and then click

12 Communications and Marketing Tax Refund Load your tax that is federal reimbursement refund anticipation loan directly onto an instant! PayCard for the quicker, safer taxation reimbursement.

13 social network see our new site Become a fan on Twitter Connect on twitter Find us on MySpace with us on LinkedIn Follow us

14 Tips that is helpful pay fuel in the store in the place of in the pump in order to avoid the fuel place from putting a preauthorization (a hold on your funds) in your card make use of free deals be familiar with card balance to prevent unneeded charges subscribe to COMPLIMENTARY Text Alerts Keep PIN and passcode in safe destination Call Customer Service for assistance – twenty-four hours a day, it s COMPLIMENTARY utilizing surcharge-free Allpoint ATM devices saves cardholders cash. Allpoint does not charge a payment for employing their ATM devices

15 rates Simple methods to ensure you get your pay any time you are compensated, picking a one of several after transactions is FREE! POS Store buy (including money back) – Debit Allpoint ATM withdrawal demand A check *to the cent!* US postoffice Money Order *to the penny!* Electronic Transfer to a Bank Account *to the cent!* ChekToday *to the cent!* Month-to-month Fee NONE Activation COMPLIMENTARY Direct Deposit Load COMPLIMENTARY customer support Live Agent COMPLIMENTARY POS Signature (CREDIT) FREE Statement via the online COMPLIMENTARY SMS texts COMPLIMENTARY

Please finish the connected Direct Deposit Authorization Form showing your decision and send it back to your supervisor.

Worker Packet PAPERLESS PAYROLL we have been very happy to announce that individuals are going to paperless payroll for all workers. Not only is it eco-friendly, electronic payroll offers you faster

Crucial Payroll Notice!

Essential Payroll Notice! get the pay Faster. Safer. Better. With all the U.S. Bank Focus Card your funds are straight away packed to your card on payday. Keep a lot more of your cash. No charges to cash a paycheck.