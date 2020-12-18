Dating relationships + latina. Violence, Abuse and Neglect Local Analysis Consultants

HelpAge International (HelpAge) is A ngo that is international with eyesight of a global where the elderly fulfil their prospective to guide active, dignified, healthy and safe everyday lives. The HelpAge international network is composed of over 150 organisations attempting to help seniors and market their rights, with programmes handled by a secretariat in London and Regional Offices in Africa, Asia, the Middle East-Eurasia and Latin America-Caribbean.

History to consultancy

HelpAge is creating an insurance plan paper targeted at governments, UN agencies, donors, help providers with all the purpose of supplying info on the effect of pertaining to physical violence, punishment, and neglect of the elderly and also the particular danger facets faced through the pandemic and healing stage. The paper will show possibilities to вЂBuild right back BetterвЂ™ after through help solutions that are accessible to and inclusive of older survivors and help crisis preparedness preparation in addition to suggestions for immediate action.

HelpAge is seeking a research that is local in each target nation to feed into this policy paper through main qualitative research and secondary information analysis to determine the help requirements, experiences, and objectives of older survivors throughout the pandemic and measure the adequacy, relevance and protection, making use of rights-based requirements, of this countryвЂ™s current support solutions with regards to older peopleвЂ™s directly to freedom from physical physical violence, punishment, and neglect.

Schedule

We anticipate the job will require 15-20 times from September to November. The exact range times may be discussed and agreed.

Prospect needs

The consultant should have knowledge that is technical expertise in more than one of the after areas: protection/human liberties, GBV avoidance and reaction, and sex; strong qualitative research experience; connection with undertaking interviews with painful and sensitive content; connection with sex delicate and right-based research practices and analysis; and English language abilities. Please see the TOR for further needs.

Target nations: Malawi, Kenya, Peru, Argentina, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan Lebanon, or Pakistan

Shutting date for applications: 13th September 2020

Applicants are encouraged to submit their applications early, since these should be evaluated frequently.

Application Process

You may be invited to submit an Expression of Interest (EoI) for conducting this assignment to HelpAge utilizing the subject http://datingstreet.net/ line: VAN analysis Consultant.

The EoI will include:

A short, written statement (maximum of just one page) outlining the way you would use your experience for this part and exactly how you’ll approach the deliverables described.

Your CV (optimum of two pages) including samples of appropriate experience

Your anticipated rate that is daily

Contact details for 2 referees, including one from your own employer that is latest or customer

Please describe your access throughout the next three months. Our company is to locate an applicant to begin from w/c 14th September.

At HelpAge Overseas we strive to obtain our goals together being an united group with an obvious provided function. Our values notify exactly how we come together:

We respect individuals, value variety and tend to be focused on equality.

We value and recognise the contribution of y our staff and system users, once we place seniors during the centre of every thing we do.

We work alongside community users as well as others to boost reach, impact and influence. We’re devoted to a tradition of collaboration and building positive relationships.

We have been passionate about learning, accountable and come together to find solutions that are creative.

Everybody whom works at HelpAge share our values as they are dedicated to behaviours that support and demonstrate them.

We have all a part in producing and sustaining a safe and respectful environment that is working where no body comes to your damage or is maltreated. At HelpAge we just just simply take our obligations extremely really and can do something against wrongdoing. We’re going to try everything we could to ensure we try not to engage individuals who pose a safeguarding danger and certainly will undertake record that is criminal as required.

HelpAge Global is devoted to producing a working that is inclusive, advertising and supplying equal possibilities and respecting variety in work. We welcome applications from all suitably qualified people no matter what their age is, impairment, sex reassignment, wedding and civil partnership, maternity and maternity, competition, faith or belief, intercourse and orientation that is sexual. We encourage and facilitate a working environment that is flexible.

Please make certain you eliminate your date of delivery, sex and marital status from your CV.