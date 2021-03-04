Dating of mahabharata war.Venus and Mars in tandem under Pegasus Pisces in the Zodiac.

Descending Lunar Node in Scorpio.

Mars in Cancer plus in opposition to Jupiter Capricorn. Jupiter and Saturn stationary in Libra. The analysis regarding the text demonstrably demonstrates that the scripture dates a few astronomical occasions, not merely one event that is single and herein is the actual genius of this description of this ancient texts. In the event that texts had been to find out a unitary planetary setup, then to locate this event will be virtually impossible, but considering that the Mahabharata texts give a few planetary designs for similar planets, we have been aided in identifying a far more particular location with time where we should look.

As an example, the idea of a comet that is fierce Cancer is almost certainly referring to your most well-known of comets: This comet is well known which will make it self recurrently noticeable into the constellation of Cancer after it returns from the long parabolic orbit round the Sun. But since you can find clear planetary designs that want to be met, the doubt element will hopefully be diminished until we could talk about a match of all of the or at the least a abundant almost all the events described. Mars, for instance, has three positions that are different the texts: The latter is believed to have taken place within our Zodiac indication of Pisces, and also this certainly occurred on April 4, BC.

Later on, with time, into the 12 months BC, Mars would circle round the Zodiac passing through Cancer to attain its location that is fundamental in as it is recommended by point 4.

Jupiter and Saturn are mentioned to own two places, so when we mentioned previously, this will be crucial in once you understand the period under consideration is correct. The description of points 5 and 6 fit the gas leaders in Capricorn although the other 13 is in Libra. Once you understand concerning the triangular configuration of conjunctions between Jupiter and Saturn, you can easily observe that the fantastic Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn based on the text regarding the Mahabharata epic was dropping when you look at the Zodiac Signs and symptoms of Capricorn, Libra, and Taurus.

With this specific information we are able to achieve the date for the switch regarding the Age into the conventional reputation for Asia with an accuracy pinpointing the entire year, nevertheless the last piece of information concerning the 13 time eclipse phenomenon we can discover the month that is very time of this sighting. But did the eclipse anomaly occur in this year day? The solution is yes, as well as in perfect conditions which provide for both the solar and lunar eclipses become sighted from Kurukshetra, Asia 30 N, 77 E. This reference that is soli-Lunar us an idea of where in fact the Solar Eclipse were held when you look at the Zodiac, also it moreover shows us the spot of the season which will be throughout the first Full Moon following the Vernal Equinox.

This is the first brand New Moon following the Vernal Equinox where in fact the indicated Solar Eclipse should indeed be seen to take place right in the break of dawn as modern astronomical computer software Stellarium programs. The sunlight rises that day partially eclipsed because of the Moon, and, needlessly to say, as well as in complete conformity to your indications of this Mahabharata texts, you can find properly 13 times between this Solar Eclipse together with next Lunar Eclipse of might 4 which does occur prior to the sunrise that is 14th. May 4, BC third image , the shadow for the world partially eclipses the Moon since it comes to descend underneath the horizon, providing any astronomer of that time the initial possibility to really witness two eclipses in the margin of a 13 time sunrise period.

Simulation regarding the sunrise at Kurushethra, Asia, on April 20, BC or perhaps in astronomical 12 months dating. The sun’s rays rises eclipsed in the early morning in addition to moment of maximum eclipse is merely a few hours later in the morning. The attention for the celestial bull, the celebrity Aldebaran, marks the place regarding the equinox point in addition to Hindu asterism or nakshatra called Rohini. The eclipse does occur in Rohini whilst the original text says, but in addition regarding 1st brand brand new moon of the season given that Mahabharata text additionally specifies. The sunlight has simply crossed the idea of equinox which can be the intersection of this equatorial plane blue and ecliptic plane red , and thus this eclipse is occurring in the first brand brand new moon of the season.

right Here we could appreciate the way the date associated with day eclipse anomaly correctly places Mars in this location because the text that is ancient. Here, at this time regarding the solar eclipse, both come in Capricorn given that text implies, and they’re going to enter into combination later on in identical 12 months, on December 7. In this following exposition regarding the information provided by these ancient texts, we shall first quote this content it self through the English interpretation by Kisari Mohan Ganguli published between and Afterwards we are going to isolate the astronomical sources in sentences and show their matching times in accordance with the astronomical phenomena they describe.

We ought to remember that the writing utilizes terminology that is technical Hindu astronomy, therefore we cannot expect clear references to zodiac positions, as the Hindu astronomers utilized a method of 28 constellations called nakshatras rather than the 12 zodiac constellations we inherited when you look at the west through the Mesopotamians and Egyptians.

The 28 nakshatras of ancient Hindu astronomy are fixed in respect into the lunar orbital air plane and never the plane that is ecliptic so every so often the analogy to western astronomy includes constellations that are not associated with the zodiac while they’re right besides these constellations. As an example, the Pegasus, Orion, and Aquila constellations are included in the nakshatra system and they’re not within the zodiac. Hence, so that you can convert the nakshatra coordinates, the thing that is eharmony phone number best doing is note the specific stars which constitute that nakshatra. Into the next web page we encounter the correspondances between Hindu nakshatras plus the zodiac system.

The location from the lunar disc hath changed its position; and Rahu additionally approacheth towards the sun.