Continuing a Heritage of Leadership. TOS Recent Past President

TOS Recent Past President

TOS President

Lee M. Kaplan, MD, PhD, FTOS

Dr. Lee M. Kaplan is manager for the Obesity, Metabolism and Nutrition Institute at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and director that is founding of hospitalвЂ™s body body body Weight Center. He’s professor that is also associate of at Harvard health School (HMS). Dr. KaplanвЂ™s research centers around the part regarding the gastrointestinal tract within the legislation of power stability and metabolic function, such as the procedure of action of bariatric and metabolic surgery. He’s authored a lot more than 200 medical and systematic documents.

Dr. Kaplan is manager associated with subspecialty fellowship system in Obesity Medicine and Nutrition at MGH; director associated with Blackburn Course in Obesity Medicine at HMS; and director that is associate of Nutrition and Obesity analysis Center at Harvard, that is sponsored by the National Institutes of wellness. He https://besthookupwebsites.net/jackd-review/ could be a diplomate for the United states Board of Obesity Medicine and a diplomate in interior medication and gastroenterology associated with the United states Board of Internal Medicine.

TOS President-Elect

Catherine Kotz, PhD, FTOS

A researcher that is leading the neuroscience of obesity and power stability, Dr. Catherine Kotz is teacher and manager of graduate studies in the University of MinnesotaвЂ™s Department of Integrative Biology and Physiology.

She actually is additionally acting associate manager of research in the U.S. Department of Veterans AffairsвЂ™ Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center in Minneapolis.

Dr. Kotz is a long-time, active person in TOS and it has offered on numerous culture committees, including Public Affairs, Nominating, preparing, Finance and Publications.

She’s also offered on TOS Council so that as a representative for the company. She holds two degrees that are advanced the University of Minnesota; a PhD in nutrition sciences and a master of technology level in human being nourishment.

TOS Vice President

Dan Bessesen, MD, FTOS

Dr. Dan Bessesen is teacher of medication when you look at the Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism and Diabetes during the University of Colorado, class of Medicine (UCSOM). He could be also manager associated with Anschutz health and wellbeing target the campus of UCSOM, the connect manager associated with Colorado Nutrition Obesity analysis Center, and holds the Anschutz Foundation Endowed seat in health and fitness.

Dr. Bessesen has carried out research funded by the National Institutes of Health into nutrient metabolic process while the legislation of weight, and contains additionally investigated the care of patients with obesity. He has got been member of TOS since 1995 and has now served on numerous committees plus in numerous leadership roles. Dr. Bessesen holds a degree that is bachelorвЂ™s Colorado State University and received his MD level through the University of Colorado Denver Health Sciences Center.

TOS Recent Past President

Steven B. Heymsfield, MD, FTOS

Steven B. Heymsfield, M.D. is a commonly posted writer, educator and researcher that has extensively examined subjects which range from obesity and malnutrition to cachexia, human body composition and caloric spending.

He presently functions as teacher and manager associated with physical Body Composition-Metabolism Laboratory during the Pennington Biomedical analysis Center regarding the Louisiana State University System in Baton Rouge.

Their past positions include teacher of medicine and deputy manager for the ny Obesity Research Center at Columbia University.

Dr. Heymsfield has posted a lot more than 600 papers that are peer-reviewed has gotten many prizes for their studies in neuro-scientific individual nourishment.

TOS Secretary/Treasurer

Leah Whigham, PhD, FTOS

Dr. Leah Whigham could be the founding professional director of this Paso del Norte Institute for Healthy Living (IHL) and connect teacher in the Department of Public Health Sciences during the University of Texas at El Paso.

Her studies have increased our comprehension of k-calorie burning because it pertains to obesity, the influence of nutritional elements and resistant function on human anatomy structure, while the effect for the environment on nutrition and exercise.

In the IHL, Dr. Whigham oversees an objective to improve healthy eating and active living by giving a connection between science and application that empowers individuals, families, businesses, and communities to create a culture of wellness.

Dr. Whigham possesses bachelorвЂ™s level in biochemistry from Iowa State University and a PhD in health sciences through the University of Wisconsin, Madison.