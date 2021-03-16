Compensatory Interest

Cs sought statutory interest at the contractual price charged by D (29% each month); the Judge rejected CsвЂ™ first rationale (that this is the price C needed to spend to borrow cash) and stated this process should really be limited to commercial instances.

224: CsвЂ™ second argument was that Cs might have utilized the surplus funds to settle other HCST loans вЂ“ there could be more merit compared to that argument, nonetheless it could be better explored in the facts of the case that is particular.

Comprehensive judgment text available right right here: Kerrigan v Elevate

Overview by Ruth Bala, counsel for the creditor.

