Business licences The continuing business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue is available.

a through the night Dance Event licence is necessary for a conference that provides real time or music that is pre-recorded the hours of 3am and 9am. The key tasks of those activities consist of dancing and listening to music. These activities can be named вЂњravesвЂќ.

Approximate expense

$369 per occasion

Approximate schedule

four weeks*

*Timelines are approximate and might be much much much much longer as a result of unexpected circumstances.

License requirements

These details is supplied for reference only please refer into the Business Licensing By-law for the appropriate demands

Who to get hold of

Company Licensing Centre вЂ“ 613-580-2424 ext. 12735

Locations to use

Amusement place permit

An entertainment destination permit is needed for a company that delivers activity or enjoyment and includes: five or maybe more machines that are arcade, five or maybe more billiard or pool tables, a bowling alley, tennis driving range, roller skating or a hallway where activity is supplied.

Approximate price

$247 yearly

This permit is non-transferable and expires yearly on March 31.

Approximate schedule

3 months

Timelines are approximate and may also be longer because of unexpected circumstances.

License requirements

Who to get hold of

Please go to a customer provider Centre or phone 613-580-2424 ext. 12735

Where you should use

Auctioneer permit

An auctioneer permit is needed for a person offering products, wares, product or results and livestock by general general general general public auction.

Approximate price

$214 daily

$522 annually*

*The permit expires yearly on 30 april.

Approximate schedule

Frequently given on consumption

Timelines are approximate and could be much much longer because of unexpected circumstances.

License requirements

Who to make contact with

Please check out a customer provider Centre or phone 613-580-2424 ext. 12735.

Where you should use

Body-rub parlour permit

A body-rub parlour licence is necessary for just about any premises in which a body-rub is carried out, solicited or offered. A licence isn’t needed once the body-rubs done are for the purposes of medical or healing therapy and are done by individuals qualified, certified or registered to take action underneath the legislation associated with the Province of Ontario.

Approximate price

$1,403 yearly

Approximate schedule

3 days*

*Timelines are approximate that can be much much longer because of unexpected circumstances.

License requirements

These details is supplied for reference please that is only into the Business Licensing By-law for the appropriate needs

Who to get hold of

Company Licensing Centre вЂ“ 613-580-2424 ext. 12735

Where you can use

Driving college: operator, vehicle and instructor licenses

A school that is driving licence is necessary for a company that shows individuals to work cars. a school that is driving licence is necessary for every individual who shows an individual to use an automobile. A driving school vehicle licence is necessary for every single automobile employed by a driving school.

Approximate expense

The permit expires yearly on June 30.

Approximate schedule

Often released on intake*

*Stated timelines are approximate and might be much much much much longer because of circumstances that are unforeseen.

License requirements

Application type PDF starts in a tab that is new screen

Please relate to company Licensing By-law for certain details

Who to make contact with

Business Licensing Centre вЂ“ 613-580-2424 ext. 12735

The best place to use

Event permit

An event permit is needed for just about any occasion arranged with a promoter and running under a layout or basic topic with five or even more vendors.* They are often short-term activities with purchase or advertising themes, as an example, a trade, activities or house show.

Four or less exhibitors: every person must head to 735 Industrial Avenue and acquire an Itinerant Business License.

* This License doesn’t connect with meals vendors during the occasion

Approximate price

$336 when it comes to very very very first time and $53 for every single day that is additional

Approximate schedule