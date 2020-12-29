Bob Jones University regains nonprofit status 17 years after it dropped discriminatory policy

In a move that is been significantly more than 2 yrs within the generating, Bob Jones University announced Wednesday it could regain its federal tax-exempt status on March 1, significantly more than three years following the IRS stripped its nonprofit status following a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

The matter when you look at the court instance ended up being the refusal that is universityвЂ™s allow interracial relationship or marriage among pupils, staff or faculty for the college, a guideline this has since abandoned.

The conservative Christian college dropped its interracial ban that is dating a nationally televised interview with previous president Bob Jones III on CNNвЂ™s Larry King are now living in 2000. In 2008, last President Stephen Jones, great-grandson of university and evangelist founder Bob Jones, apologized for BJUвЂ™s past racial discrimination.

However the university hadnвЂ™t desired to reinstate its tax-exempt status until 2014 after Steve Pettit took over due to the fact schoolвЂ™s president that is fifth its 90-year history.

вЂњOrganizing as being an entity that is tax-exempt one thing BJU has had a need to do for a long time,вЂќ Pettit stated.

Inside the very first ending up in the universityвЂ™s Cabinet, Pettit said he thought it had been suitable for BJU to find its tax-exempt status as the college does not think the positions it once held about competition.

Pettit called the universityвЂ™s racist policies a social problem that had not been biblical.

вЂњThe Bible is very clear,вЂќ Pettit stated as he announced the alteration to your university Wednesday evening. вЂњWe are constructed with one bloodstream.вЂќ

Bob Jones University destroyed its taxation exemption after having a 13-year fight with the IRS over whether or not the universityвЂ™s policies against interracial relationship precluded it as a non-taxable spiritual institution that is educational. The college didnвЂ™t acknowledge any students that are black 1971, 17 years after Brown vs. Board of Education. After that it wouldnвЂ™t acknowledge any pupils have been in a marriage that is mixed-race developed guidelines to prohibit pupils from interracial relationship.

The way it is rose towards the Supreme Court, which Dominican Cupid ruled in 1983 that the IRS could revoke the universityвЂ™s tax-exempt status as the governmentвЂ™s curiosity about eradicating racial discrimination from training overrode the universityвЂ™s First Amendment rights to spiritual speech that is free.

The situation is cited times that are many many years. Of late, it arose in a change prior to the Supreme Court into the Obergefell vs. Hodges choice, which legalized homosexual wedding. The IRS commissioner said the agency would not target the tax-exempt status of religious institutions that oppose gay marriage after that decision.

ItвЂ™s taken two-and-a-half years for BJU to complete the reorganization as it utilized a plan that is complicated separate its company into two entities with all the college dropping underneath the umbrella of its elementary schoolвЂ™s current non-profit status to reach a unique, relating to college statements and company documents filed with all the sc Secretary of State therefore the IRS.

That current nonprofit had been called Bob Jones Elementary School, Inc. until final might, with regards to had been renamed BJU, Inc.

The restructuring arrived after вЂњconsultation with a lawyer and accountants with many many years of expertise in assisting taxation exempt organizationsвЂ”as well as input from users of the community that is BJU our congressional delegation,вЂќ Pettit said.

The alteration didnвЂ™t need IRS approval because its primary college had been a nonprofit, although the college had correspondence that is formal conversations aided by the IRS, said Randy web web Page, BJU spokesman.

The college happens to be detailed as a 501()( that is c) nonprofit regarding the IRS internet site, stated Michael Dobzinski, IRS spokesman.

What this means

As yet, if users of town or alumni wished to contribute to the college, their presents had been only taxation deductible when they offered to specific nonprofit arms regarding the college, such as for example its scholarship investment, art museum or athletic foundation.

Donors couldnвЂ™t offer gifts that are tax-deductible the college it self to simply help with money campaigns or even for college initiatives.

A lot of the big gift ideas into the college recently, just like a $500,000 present through the Sargant Foundation in December and a $1 million anonymous present announced last November, went toward its BJU Scholarship Fund, a nonprofit entity associated with college.

Now donorsвЂ™ gift suggestions will undoubtedly be tax-deductible, web Page stated.

вЂњIt helps whenever youвЂ™re attempting to raise money for a business to own a status that is tax-exemptвЂќ web web web Page said. вЂњThat clearly helps your development people, your development people and the ones in the neighborhood вЂ“ organizations, people, alumni вЂ“ making it much easier to contribute to a nonprofit.вЂќ

The change wouldnвЂ™t affect pupilsвЂ™ financial aid and wouldnвЂ™t influence workers, he stated.

The change amounts the playing field between the college along with other sibling organizations whenever trying to get funds, he stated.

Moreover it moves BJU from a for-profit university to a nonprofit category with all the U.S. Department of Education, вЂњwhich is frequently identified more positively because of the public,вЂќ web Page stated.

That modification could show crucial given that U.S. Department of Education has targeted for-profit universities with additional oversight in the past few years and fined a few for-profit companies of universities beneath the federal government, which lead to universities like Corinthian university and ITT Technical Institute closing down.

And although the college runs debt-free and does not want to accept financial obligation, it might possibly conserve through reduced interest levels if it thought we would undertake financial obligation, web Page stated.

Exactly How BJU is likely to be organized

On March 1, Bob Jones University, Inc. are going to be renamed Bob Jones Education Group, Inc. and certainly will remain the universityвЂ™s entity that is taxable will donate approximately half its assets to your non-taxable BJU, Inc.

The universityвЂ™s assets will effortlessly be split amongst the two businesses.

BJU, Inc. should include the university & most of the facilities, the art museum, primary school and youngster development center. BJU Press authors also will come beneath the umbrella of BJU, Inc.

The for-profit supply associated with the college вЂ“ Bob Jones Education Group, Inc. вЂ“ includes the BJU Press, University Cleaners together with Bob Jones Academy center and high schools.

The college will be governed by still its 25-member Board of Trustees. The board will appoint an innovative new eight-member board to govern Bob Jones Education Group.

The change procedure started in belated 2014 having research of how exactly to attain taxation exemption. Last might 5, the Board of Trustees authorized the last arrange for pursuing taxation exemption additionally the administration is trying to implement it ever since then.

The university has been seeking regional accreditation through the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at the same time. The college, which can be detailed as an applicant for certification, notified the payment of their changes that are potential which wouldnвЂ™t influence its candidacy, Page stated.

The college introduced SACSCOC having its proposition arrange for income tax exemption and there’s no change in governance, stated Pamela Cravey, SACSCOC spokeswoman.

“The action ended up being an IRS matter and would not constitute a change that is substantive” Cravey stated,

SACSCOC has considered the college as being a not-for-profit, she stated.