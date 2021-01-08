Attorneys against payday advances little rock arkansas

Civil Lawsuit

Declaration From Executive Deputy Attorney General For Economic Justice Manisha Sheth On Federal Ruling In Spectrum-Time Warner Cable Situation

released on April 28, 2017Found in initial PDF publication April 2017State: brand new YorkAction Brought: Civil LawsuitIndustry: InternetCategory: customer Protection CasesNEW YORK вЂ“ The following statement had been released today by Manisha Sheth, Executive Deputy Attorney General for Economic Justice, on the behalf of the workplace of the Attorney General: вЂњWe are pleased by the federal courtвЂ™s choice coming back our customer fraudulence action against Spectrum-Time Warner Cable to mention court, where we filed it and where it вЂ¦ Read entire article В»

Traveling Paving Contractors Accused of Ripping Off Southwest Ohio People

released on April 27, 2017Found in initial PDF publication April 2017State: OhioAction Brought: Civil LawsuitIndustry: Construction/Home RepairsCategory: customer Protection Cases(CINCINNATI)вЂ”Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine today announced case against two guys accused of running a driveway paving scheme affecting lots of consumers within the Cincinnati and Dayton area. The lawsuit accuses James C. Boswell and Edward Boswell of breaking state customer security legislation by failing woefully to deliver guaranteed solutions, doing shoddy work, and failing вЂ¦ read article В» that is entire

Attorney General Data Lawsuit Against Predatory Law Practice Targeting Grieving Families

released on April 26, 2017Found in original PDF publication April 2017State: TennesseeAction Brought: Civil LawsuitIndustry: appropriate ServicesCategory: Consumer Protection CasesAttorney General Herbert H. Slatery III today announced the filing of case against a Texas lawyer, its single attorney, and two detectives doing work for the company. The civil enforcement action, filed in Hamilton County Chancery Court, alleges The Witherspoon Law Group PLLC, situated in Dallas, Texas has involved in the unlawful solicitation of вЂ¦ read article В» that is entire

Attorney General Racine Sues Business that provides apartments that are rent-Controlled Resort Rooms

released on April 25, 2017Found in original PDF publication April 2017State: District of ColumbiaAction Brought: Civil LawsuitIndustry: Landlord/Tenant, genuine EstateCategory: Consumer Protection CasesWASHINGTON, D. C. вЂ“ Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced today that work of this Attorney General (OAG) workplace of customer Protection has filed case against a business that runs flats like resort rooms, including some flats that are rent-controlled. The grievance also incorporates the owners and supervisors of four apartment buildings that вЂ¦ read article В» that is entire

Attorney General DeWine Seeks Customer Restitution from Trash Removal Provider

released on April 24, 2017Found in original PDF publication April 2017State: OhioAction Brought: Civil LawsuitIndustry: ServicesCategory: customer Protection Cases(NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio)вЂ”Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine today announced case contrary to the operators of a waste removal business accused of failing continually to deliver guaranteed solutions to customers in eastern Ohio. The Attorney GeneralвЂ™s lawsuit accuses Firebird spend & RecyclingвЂ™s operators, Michael Lohr and Shirley Bennett-Lohr, of gathering deposits from consumers but neglecting to provide вЂ¦ read article В» that is entire

AG Swanson Sues Unlicensed Business Collection Agencies Company That Aggressively Pursued Individuals For Fake Payday Advances

released on April 23, 2017Found in initial PDF newsletter April 2017State: MinnesotaAction Brought: Civil LawsuitIndustry: TelemarketingCategory: customer Protection CasesAttorney General Lori Swanson today filed a lawsuit against worldwide Gateway possibilities, Inc., which operates call facilities in Jamaica, to make collection that is unlicensed trying to gather fake pay day loan debtsвЂ”or вЂњphantomвЂќ debtsвЂ”from Minnesotans whom usually do not owe them. вЂњPhony collectors aggressively pursue assortment of fake debts. These telephone calls may be unsettling, but individuals shouldnвЂ™t вЂ¦ Read entire article В»

Attorney General Bondi and OFR Commissioner Breakspear File Action Against Ocwen

released on April 20, 2017Found in original PDF publication April 2017State: FloridaAction Brought: Civil LawsuitIndustry: MortgageCategory: Consumer Protection CasesTALLAHASSEE, Fla.вЂ”Attorney General Pam Bondi and Florida workplace of Financial Regulation Commissioner Drew J. Breakspear today filed a federal civil customer security lawsuit against Ocwen Financial Corporation of western Palm Beach as well as its subsidiaries, Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC and Ocwen Mortgage Servicing, Inc., for home loan servicing misconduct. Based on the issue, Ocwen harmed Floridians by вЂ¦ read article В» that is entire

Nj-new jersey Division of customer Affairs data Complaint Against Contractor Alleging Fraud relating to Elevation and Repair of Sandy-Damaged Homes

released on April 20, 2017Found in original PDF publication April 2017State: New JerseyAction Brought: Civil LawsuitIndustry: Construction/Home RepairsCategory: customer Protection CasesNEWARK вЂ“ Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino therefore the Division of Consumer Affairs have filed a complaint alleging that a specialist hired to do do it yourself and level tasks on Superstorm houses that are sandy-damaged deceptive practices to get almost $350,000 in federal relief funds from seven property owners. The grievance alleges that Coastal Restorations & Construction вЂ¦ read article В» that is entire

Attorney General Racine Intervenes in Lawsuit to protect Federal Energy Efficiency Standards for bulbs

released on April 19, 2017Found in initial PDF publication April 2017State: ^MultistateAction Brought: Civil LawsuitIndustry: EnergyCategory: Multistate CasesFederal Agency: Department of EnergyWASHINGTON, D. C. вЂ“ Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced today he had joined Ca Attorney General Xavier Becerra, along side five other state solicitors basic and a Ca state agency, in a movement to intervene in case to guard federal bulb that is light that protect the environmental surroundings. In March, the nationwide Electrical вЂ¦ browse entire article В»

Vermont Continues to Protect Energy Savings Standards

released on April 18, 2017Found in original PDF publication April 2017State: ^MultistateAction Brought: Civil LawsuitIndustry: EnergyCategory: Multistate CasesFederal Agency: Department of EnergyVermont and six other states filed a movement Monday to intervene in case to guard efficiency that is federal for lights. In March, the nationwide Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) filed case from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), challenging the DOEвЂ™s energy that is new regulations for bulbs. вЂњEnergy effectiveness is practical. Not вЂ¦ read article В» that is entire

Attorney General Xavier Becerra Sues Charities For Falsely Claiming to aid Veterans

released on April 17, 2017Found in initial PDF publication April 2017State: CaliforniaAction Brought: Civil LawsuitIndustry: CharitiesCategory: customer Protection CasesOAKLAND вЂ“ Attorney General Xavier Becerra today filed a lawsuit that is civil to recuperate thousands and thousands of bucks from two Ca charities claiming to guide veterans. The lawsuit alleges that the operators of Wounded Warriors help Group (WWSG) and Central Coast Equine save and Retirement (CCERR) operate raffles purportedly to guide veterans, but instead вЂ¦ browse entire article В»