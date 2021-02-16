Atari’s Brand Brand New PC / Console Hybrid. Discover new and classic games on AtariвЂ™s brand new available platform, running on AMD Ryzenв„ў with Radeonв„ў Graphics tech

An icon, reimagined

AtariВ® returns to your family room because of the Atari VCSв„ў вЂ” a gaming that is completely modern movie computer system, mixing the best of systems and PCs to delight an entire brand brand new generation of gamers and creators.

Discover new and classic games on AtariвЂ™s brand brand new available platform, running on AMD Ryzenв„ў with Radeonв„ў Graphics tech.

Flow

View your favorite web-based streaming videos and entertainment, and play games at as much as 4K resolution and 60fps.*

Make

Develop new TV-based games and apps on your own, your loved ones, or even to share utilizing the Atari VCS community.

Connect

AtariвЂ™s first connected device starts brand new opportunities to try out with buddies and publish your creations included in an expansive community of gamers, fans and devs.

*Subscriptions(s) needed for advanced solutions. Atari VCS 800 models feature indigenous 4K HDR video clip.

Designed for today

Featuring USB 3.0, HDMI, WiFiв„ў, Ethernet, and BluetoothВ® connectivity, the all Atari that is new VCS unprecedented degrees of freedom and control, transforming the way we communicate with our TVвЂ™s, in the same way the first Atari 2600 did four years ago. The effective AMD Ryzenв„ў processor featuring Radeonв„ў Graphics tech are designed for all of it, including HDR video that is 4K streaming.

The package that is complete

Atari VCS 800 System

The Atari VCS 800 All In Bundle includes the Atari VCS 800 System, Vintage Joystick, and contemporary Controller. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 8GB and processor upgradeable RAM. Expand the storage space of the Atari VCS and unlock the open Sandbox with any USB drive.

Atari Vintage Joystick

Engineered together with PowerA, AtariвЂ™s iconic joystick is reborn whilst the brand new VCS Timeless Joystick with features like rumble, LED light impacts and a second fire switch to provide retro video video video gaming life that is new. BluetoothВ® wireless, rechargeable, and PC/mobile appropriate. Appropriate for PC search gaydar and Android os systems.

Atari Modern Controller

Engineered together with PowerA, the brand new Atari VCS contemporary Controller is perfect for full-featured contemporary Computer gameplay. BluetoothВ® wireless, rechargeable, and PC/mobile suitable. Suitable for PC and Android os systems.

*Atari VCS 800 All-In Bundles consist of Atari VCS 800 system, Atari Vintage Joystick, Atari contemporary Controller, power and HDMI cable.

Atari Vault

Featuring significantly more than 100 house and arcade classics!

Atari World

Atari Computer Sandbox Mode

AMD Ryzen Processor with Radeon Graphics Tech

WiFiв„ў and BluetoothВ®-enabled

Appropriate for many Computer peripherals

Customizable Experience

Atari Speakerhat Compatible

Pre-order Atari VCS 800 Ebony Walnut All-In Bundle

$389.99

Explore more system choices, including VCS Base Systems, Atari Vintage Joysticks, and Modern Controllers at:

Atari VCS Developing We We We Blog

Follow our progress once the group brings the Atari VCS your.

Launched together with:

Wish to develop content for Atari VCS?

Developer Fundamentals

Develop what you need, the way you want!

Atari is devoted to working together with small, indie developers to assist them to share our community to their creativity of users.

Developing for the Atari VCS

Unity: Games developed in Unity could be ported to your Atari VCS.

Linux: The Atari VCS uses a Debian OS and supports games and apps developed making use of standard Linux that is 64-bit code APIвЂ™s and tools.

Computer Sandbox Mode: you want if you want to develop just for fun or for other platforms, use PC Sandbox Mode to install any development environment.

Developer kits: Every VCS can perform being a designer kit. Once you’ve been accepted to the designer system, the Atari VCS group will offer guidelines on whatвЂ™s next.

Developer Program: isn’t it time to begin publishing and developing on the Atari VCS? connect with the Atari VCS Developer Program.

Item

At launch, the Atari VCS system would be obtainable in a few designs and designs that are cosmetic. The VCS Vintage Joystick and contemporary Controller will additionally be available.

An Atari-designed dashboard will provide a number of game and activity content, in addition to use of a customizable Computer Sandbox Mode.

exactly exactly What games would be offered at launch?

The Atari VCS will deliver using the Atari Vault greater than 100 arcade and house classics. Extra games and content will likely be available, with details to be announced prior to introduce.

What’s VCS Operating System?

The Atari VCS operates A customized Atari OS considering an optimized Debian circulation of Linux.

Where do we get the technical specs?

Exactly just just How memory that is much) does the VCS have actually?

Atari VCS 800 models ship with 8GB of upgradable SoDIMM memory. Atari VCS 400 models will deliver with 4GB of upgradable SoDIMM memory.

May be the Atari VCS customizable?

Yes. The Atari VCS is very customizable, particularly in Atari VCS Computer Sandbox Mode. You are able to update the equipment, modify your gaming experience and work out the system your personal.

What exactly is PC Sandbox Mode?

вЂњPC Sandbox ModeвЂќ starts within the complete Computer architecture associated with Atari VCS so users can install a second OS like Windows, Ubuntu or Chrome, and make use of apps like Steam (etc.) to play AAA games, retro emulators and basically have the full PC to complete what you want.

Orders & Shipping

In the event that you preorder from AtariVCS.com or some of our retail partners, expected ship times come from 2020.

In the event that you preordered on Indiegogo.com, we intend to start delivery products in mid. 2020.

(All times are great faith estimates and susceptible to alter because of unforeseen circumstances.)

Where do it is found by me? Will it be obtainable in the EU and other nations?

The Atari VCS happens to be just for sale in the United States Of America for on the web pre-orders on AtariVCS.com, Walmart.com and GameStop.com. Extra stores and availability that is international become established.

Developers

So that you can produce games and apps and publish into the Atari VCS storefront you have to join the Atari first VCS Developer Program.