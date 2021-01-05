Are you searching for a dependable, reputable and respectable pawn store near Montclair, Ca?

Thank you for visiting Central Mega Pawn

Among the pawn that is leading in the Inland Empire, weвЂ™ve been serving the town of Montclair, CA for over 20 years. At Central Mega Pawn we buy, sell or pawn simply about any such thing of value. You can expect money saving deals on various types of product jewelry that is including gold, silver, coins, tools, games, electronic devices and much more. Our experienced pawn agents will offer you a premium price and reasonable charges for your valuables and will also appraise your things free of charge. Therefore, if you’re wanting to get reduce your old or unused components of value or are simply trying to cut costs on quality product, Central Mega Pawn is simply the accepted spot to accommodate your requirements. Today come visit us!

Just A Little About Us

Central Mega Pawn constantly promises to go beyond your entire objectives of one’s pawn store experience. We have been dedicated to supplying the greatest degree of customer support to all the our respected clients from Ontario, Upland, Pomona, Claremont, Montclair, Chino, Rancho Cucamonga, Alta Loma, as well as the surrounding communities.

We Purchase

At Central Mega Pawn, we not merely purchase silver, we additionally purchase silver, platinum precious jewelry, diamonds, unusual coins and timepieces. We buy wide array of collectibles. For more information if youвЂ™re ever uncertain about what we buy, simply visit or call us! Our pawn agents are often willing to offer responses to virtually any of the issues. We regularly buy musical instruments, digital digital cameras and electronics. When you yourself have any valuable products simply sitting around at home gathering dirt, it may be a good notion to bring them to us, appraise them and turn them into fast money!

We Sell

At Central Mega Pawn, we offer a number of merchandise at reduced costs jewelry that is including coins, money, bullion, shoe, musical instruments, tools, TVвЂ™s, computer systems and pills, mobile phones, video gaming and systems, digital digital digital cameras and a whole lot! Take a moment to payday loans Louisiana browse our inventory that is extensive online in individual.

We Provide

Require cash that is quick? Central Mega Pawn is the most useful bet! Central Mega Pawn is a secure substitute for other designs of crisis money, such as for example payday improvements or loans from banks. Our company is proud to supply our solutions to users of our Montclair community. We have been celebrated by our clients for the professional and understanding demeanor, and absolutely nothing causes us to be happier than whenever a working can be developed by us relationship that benefits members of our community.

Our loan terms are one of the most favorable in the market so we take place up to a high standard. We have been proud to be completely compliant along with Ca laws

Central Mega Pawn provides clients an instant, convenient and way that is confidential borrow funds. Our pawn store provides cash that is instant on a typical 4-month duration utilizing your valuable belongings as security. Per Ca legislation, you are able to pay-off your loan (or loans) as fast as you want for a reduced price.

We provide loans with the very least repayment amount of 4 months and a optimum repayment amount of 4 months. APR rates of interest change from 2% to 35.99percent. Prices vary in line with the value associated with security along with period of the mortgage. The utmost loan quantity will additionally be determined by the worth of the security.

Loan Example

Period: 4 months, Loan Amount: $2500.00, APR: 24.12%, Total Interest Paid:$201.00.

All prices and regards to loans are strictly managed because of the continuing State of Ca.

We take client security and satisfaction really. Our objective is always to offer a secure, comfortable experience for almost any client that walks through our doors, each and every time. Our loans proceed with the standard model that is 4-month are guaranteed by your security, meaning that your credit rating is never ever at an increased risk whenever you sign up for a short-term loan from Central Mega Pawn.

Us become your trustworthy and reliable resource for all your buying, selling, and pawning needs if you live in or near Montclair or in any of the surrounding communities that make up the Inland Empire, visit Central Mega Pawn today to let!