Allow me to inform about ladies’ Forum Brazil 2013

Making an improvement

Brazil’s remarkable females leaders are driving improvement in politics, the economy, and culture. The Women’s Forum Brazil 2013 will focus on the theme of Making a difference to honor their achievements and address their aspirations.

Ladies’ Forum Global Meeting 2012

Desired: 360В° development

The worldwide monetary crash regarding the late 2000s created a lot more than worldwide financial recession. It accentuated popular doubts about the rise paradigms by which our economies are designed. It appears so very hard right now to create growth that is economic.

Ladies’ Forum Brazil 2012

Attaining the nation for the future

Brazil, the national nation for the future; constantly had been, constantly will undoubtedly be. It was the self-deprecating laugh of Brazilians in the 60s and 70s, as every year ended up being positive but Brazil kept failing. There’s no necessity to joke today.

Ladies’ Forum Global Meeting 2011

Imagine if? Challenge, imagination, commitment

2011 is appearing it self per year associated with the interracial-dating.net/blackandwhitesingles-review/ improbable becoming reality. The world we took for granted has been knocked off its axis, to land in unanticipated new configurations and arrangements from the revolutions in Tunisia and Egypt to the earthquake in Japan and the hectic economic situation since this summer.

Ladies’ Forum Global Meeting 2010

Change: Make It Work Well

The 2010 WomenвЂ™s Forum Global Meeting will need spot in Deauville, France, 14вЂ“16 from the theme of вЂњChange: Make it happen. octoberвЂќ In a time of uncertainty and possibility, conventional attitudes and way of action don’t appear to work any further.

Ladies’ Forum Global Meeting 2009

Reconsider that thought, think ahead

The WomenвЂ™s Forum when it comes to Economy and Society will hold its fifth yearly conference on October 15-17, 2009 in Deauville, France beneath the theme of вЂњThink once more, think ahead!вЂќ. 1000 leaders will gather from over 80 nations, representing a lot more than 500 organizations to debate and exchange revolutionary some ideas.

Ladies’ Forum Asia 2009

The crisis as a casino game plan changer: views for a brand new economy and new Societies with Today and TomorrowвЂ™s Women Leaders

The WomenвЂ™s Forum held a special brainstorming session in Beijing may 13 underneath the theme: The crisis as a casino game plan changer: views on a fresh Economy and brand brand new Societies with Today and TomorrowвЂ™s Women Leaders. The brainstorming ended up being led by Professor Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel Prize champion for Economics, to think about the effect for the current crisis on the way in which our economies have now been operating to date.

Ladies’ Forum Global Meeting 2008

Progress to share with you, future to dare

What comprises progress? Where are we headed? At a period of major globe change, what types of progress do we most require and need? Just how can we make sure benefits are provided by all? Exactly what are our hopes for the future?

Ladies’ Forum Asia 2008

Growth and Sustainability: How women can be making an improvement

In 2008 Asia had been the host nation for the first version associated with ladies’ Forum Asia. From May fifteenth to seventeenth, this worldwide platform welcomed exemplary ladies through the Asian area and also other worldwide leaders. The ladies’s Forum Asia ended up being a place for exchange and debate in the theme of “Growth and Sustainability: exactly just How women can be making an improvement”.

Women’s Forum Global Meeting 2007

Building Trust in our Communities

Within our age, financial, social and ecological dilemmas are so that specialists, philosophers, financiers, scientists and sociologists have difficulty determining problems that could produce a significantly better, better, and world that is trustworthy. In addition, the worldвЂ™s residents are observing worldwide modifications survive the net and will trade information, share their doubts and their concerns.

Ladies’ Forum Global Meeting 2006

Women’s new obligation for increasing our communities

Exactly what will function as new duties of females in the next day’s globe? How do they subscribe to building an even more future that is balanced? The theme of duty has reached one’s heart associated with the 2006 version of this ladies’ Forum when it comes to Economy and Society.

Ladies’ Forum Global Meeting 2005

The Brand Brand New Dimensions of Influence and Energy

A course concentrating on womenвЂ™s share to your society and economy.