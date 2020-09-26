Talk to your doctor before adding UV therapy to your routine. And schedule regular skin checkups to be sure you’re not overdoing it. The ultraviolet light in sunlight can slow the growth of skin cells, so small doses of sun can be a good way to soothe, improve, and even heal psoriasis lesions.

The respiratory system produces mucus, also called sputum or phlegm, to defend the body against irritants. Speak to a doctor if excessive mucus lasts for 1 month or longer. When a cough lasts for longer than 8 weeks, the medical community considers it chronic, and a doctor can usually find the cause. Always discuss a chronic cough with a doctor, especially if the cough is bringing up blood. This can be one of the first signs of pulmonary disease, and people should not overlook it.

Several factors increase the risk of developing a pulmonary disease. Some are modifiable, meaning that a person can make changes to decrease their chances of developing a disease.

However, dermatologists, physicians and nutritionists all agree that a healthy, balanced diet is strongly recommended for any patient.

Reason being, the food we put into our bodies is directly linked to our health and well-being.

” The answer is not cut-and-dry, as there’s no concrete scientific evidence that links specific foods to psoriasis.

Check with your doctor first, though, because some anti-itch products can worsen skin irritation.

What happens often depends on the medication you were using when you stopped, how well you manage your psoriasis triggers, and your medical history.

Like psoriasis, sarcoidosis is an inflammatory disease that affects the lung and other organs. Sarcoidosis causes abnormal masses of inflamed tissue, called granulomas, to form in the organs. People with psoriasis may have a greater risk of developing COPD. This article focuses on the effects of psoriasis on the lungs and the symptoms to watch for. It can even be dangerous when combined with some psoriasis drugs.

If you drink, keep it moderate — that’s up to 1 drink a day for women or 2 for men. Avoid harsh products like lotions with alcohol, deodorant soaps, acids , and even some laundry soaps. Feel the texture of the oral herpes fabric of the clothes you buy.

Smoking increases a person’s risk of developing a number of lung diseases, including COPD, pneumonia, and lung cancer. If a person has a condition that puts them at risk of lung disease, it is especially important that they make these changes.